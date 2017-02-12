Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Happy Hug Day 2017: Five Jaadoo Ki Jhappis From Bollywood

Hug Day: Ahead of Valentine's Day, we have curated the best filmy jaadoo ki jhappi moments for you

  | February 12, 2017 20:42 IST (New Delhi)
Happy Hug Day

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

It's Hug Day- the day you simply want to snuggle your near and dear ones. Take a cue from these Bollywood stars and channel out your inner feeling. Go out and give a Jaadoo Ki Jhappi to your partners, loved ones and friends. From Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's most-romantic hug in 1994's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Salman and Shah Rukh's jaadoo ki jhappi at various events, Bollywood has always been generous in giving us ideas to help us express our love. On Hug Day, we have curated the best five Jaadoo Ki Jhappi moments for you. Yes, you can thank us later.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

The Karan-Arjun of Bollywood have often been photographed hugging each other at iftaar parties and award shows. After a 'fight' that went on for many years, Salman and Shah Rukh, both 51, were photographed hugging each other at Baba Siddiqui's iftaar party in 2013. A couple of years later, Shah Rukh gave Salman a jaadoo ki jhappi at the latter's sister's wedding rituals in 2015.
 
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan exchange jaadoo ki jhappi at various events


In 2015, Salman dropped by at SRK's Mannat on his 50th birthday and gave him a Sultan-style birthday hug.

A couple of years later, we saw the two best friends sharing some light moments on the sets of Bigg Boss 10, a show hosted by Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan came to promote his film Dilwale on the show.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan aka our very own Simran and Raj set relationship goals very high back in 1994 with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The iconic hug of Simran and Raj in Punjab ke sarson ke khet is yet remembered by all the couples.
 
kajol

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge


Rekha and Jaya Bachchan

It was a sight to behold when actress Rekha hugged her colleague and Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan at an award show last year in January. As soon as Mr Bachchan's name was announced for the Best Actor award, Rekha came up to Jaya Bachchan to congratulate her and they both exchanged a warm hug.
 
rekha

Jaya Bachchan and Rekha at an award function


Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

During an award function in 2015, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was photographed hugging her rumoured boyfriend and cricketer Virat Kohli. After that, the duo have often spotted sharing gestures at the airport and parties.
 


Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were photographed in a clinch in the year 2015. The actors embraced warmly, clearing the airs about their 'so-called' awkward moments because of Deepika Padukone. The actress earlier dated Ranbir Kapoor and then is rumoured to be dating Ranveer Singh.
 
ranbir kapoor

Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor photographed at a party

Ranbir and Ranbir, who appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5 said that things are sorted between the two actors.


Try it out. Munna Bhai's jaadoo ki jhappi formula really works.
 

Highlights

  • Bollywood fans loved how Kajol and SRK expressed their love in DDLJ
  • Salman and SRK's jaado ki jhappi is most-searched
  • Rekha and Jaya Bachchan hug was a sight to behold
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement