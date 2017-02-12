Happy Hug Day 2017: Five Jaadoo Ki Jhappis From Bollywood

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
The Karan-Arjun of Bollywood have often been photographed hugging each other at iftaar parties and award shows. After a 'fight' that went on for many years, Salman and Shah Rukh, both 51, were photographed hugging each other at Baba Siddiqui's iftaar party in 2013. A couple of years later, Shah Rukh gave Salman a jaadoo ki jhappi at the latter's sister's wedding rituals in 2015.
In 2015, Salman dropped by at SRK's Mannat on his 50th birthday and gave him a Sultan-style birthday hug.
Bhai teaching me the moves for Sultan on my birthday. pic.twitter.com/om1v2753u9? Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2015
A couple of years later, we saw the two best friends sharing some light moments on the sets of Bigg Boss 10, a show hosted by Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan came to promote his film Dilwale on the show.
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan aka our very own Simran and Raj set relationship goals very high back in 1994 with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The iconic hug of Simran and Raj in Punjab ke sarson ke khet is yet remembered by all the couples.
Rekha and Jaya Bachchan
It was a sight to behold when actress Rekha hugged her colleague and Amitabh Bachchan's wife Jaya Bachchan at an award show last year in January. As soon as Mr Bachchan's name was announced for the Best Actor award, Rekha came up to Jaya Bachchan to congratulate her and they both exchanged a warm hug.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
During an award function in 2015, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was photographed hugging her rumoured boyfriend and cricketer Virat Kohli. After that, the duo have often spotted sharing gestures at the airport and parties.
Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were photographed in a clinch in the year 2015. The actors embraced warmly, clearing the airs about their 'so-called' awkward moments because of Deepika Padukone. The actress earlier dated Ranbir Kapoor and then is rumoured to be dating Ranveer Singh.
Try it out. Munna Bhai's jaadoo ki jhappi formula really works.