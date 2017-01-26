Advertisement
Happy Republic Day: Feel Empowered, Tweet Amitabh Bachchan And Other Celebs

"Take charge and feel empowered," wrote Nimrat Kaur, who co-starred with Akshay Kumar in patriotic movie Airlift

  | January 26, 2017 18:43 IST (New Delhi)
Nimrat Kaur

Happy Republic Day: Big B wished fans and followers (courtesy: srbachchan )

Bollywood celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Vivek Oberoi and others have flooded social media with messages and wishes on Republic Day. "68th year of our constitution. A gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind," said Anushka Sharma while Nimrat Kaur, who co-starred with Akshay Kumar in patriotic movie Airlift, wrote: ""Take charge and feel empowered." In his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan also wrote: "On the eve of the Republic Day a greeting to all for wishes and good fortune and love and affection."

In his tweet, Big B saluted the jawans of our country:
 
 

Aamir Khan kept it simple:
 

Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor is a "proud Indian:"
  'Why should love stop at the border?' asked Sushant Singh Rajput.
 

Anil Kapoor remembered the "golden" history of our country in his tweet:
 

Actor Govinda shared a message for every "proud Indian:"


 

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Anushka Sharma described Republic Day as "a gift from the hard struggle of our past."
  Yami Gautam established a Republic Day connection with her new film Kaabil, which released on Wednesday.
 

Nimrat Kaur, who co-starred with Akshay Kumar in patriotic movie Airlift, also tweeted:
 
 

Jolly LLB 2 actress Huma Qureshi also wished her fans and followers:
 

"Let's unite and spread love," tweeted Kung Fu Yoga actress Disha Patani.
 

Actress Esha Gupta, who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rustom, tweeted on Thursday:
 

Yuva actor Vivek Oberoi shared a video on Republic Day:
 

Celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar shared a message for his "fellow Indians:"
 

Pakistani singer Adnan Sami, who got Indian citizenship last year, also tweeted:
 

Happy Republic Day everyone!
 

