Happy Republic Day: Feel Empowered, Tweet Amitabh Bachchan And Other Celebs

T 2515 - #HeroSalutes .. they protect us so we can live another day !! Jai Jawan - Jai Hind !! pic.twitter.com/4qvbSZXdUt ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2017

T 2515 -" We need better friends to get success in life.. But we need better enemies to get extra - ordinary success in life... " pic.twitter.com/igRtngdYeD ? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2017

Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day !

Love.

a. ? Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 26, 2017

Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/RPnkn9Jgr7 ? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 26, 2017

The love of one's country is a splendid thing.

But why should love stop at the border?#RepublicDay#Casals ? Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 26, 2017

Let us remember the golden heritage of our country & feel proud to be a part of India today & everyday!! #HappyRepublicDay.#VandeMatarampic.twitter.com/uUieAw1as9 ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017

From one proud Indian to every other proud Indian, #HappyRepublicDay ? Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 26, 2017

68th yr of our constitution..a gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind! Happy #RepublicDay ? Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2017

Now this is what makes a truly #HappyRepublicDay Proud we got a chance to show your spirit n will power in #Kaabil! #KaabilIndia#UInspireUshttps://t.co/D7zLHZniGk ? Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 26, 2017

Aboard the mighty Viraat not so long ago. One of the best places to sit under, our glorious tricolour..Happy Republic Day all. #ProudIndianpic.twitter.com/tpyf4TSBZK ? Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic Day guys !! pic.twitter.com/4LA296jTRX ? Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 26, 2017

#Jaihindjaibharat Happy Republic Day, let's make India proud !! Let's unite and spread love pic.twitter.com/4cedFWi7JU ? Disha Patani (@DishPatani) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic day, Jai Hind ? Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 26, 2017

Happy Republic day to all fellow Indians . ? Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 26, 2017