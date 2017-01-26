Happy Republic Day: Feel Empowered, Tweet Amitabh Bachchan And Other Celebs

In his tweet, Big B saluted the jawans of our country:
T 2515 - #HeroSalutes .. they protect us so we can live another day !! Jai Jawan - Jai Hind !! pic.twitter.com/4qvbSZXdUt? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2017
T 2515 -" We need better friends to get success in life.. But we need better enemies to get extra - ordinary success in life... " pic.twitter.com/igRtngdYeD? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 26, 2017
Aamir Khan kept it simple:
Wishing everyone a very happy Republic Day !? Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) January 26, 2017
Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor is a "proud Indian:"
'Why should love stop at the border?' asked Sushant Singh Rajput.
Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/RPnkn9Jgr7? Rishi Kapoor -"Book" (@chintskap) January 26, 2017
The love of one's country is a splendid thing.? Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) January 26, 2017
But why should love stop at the border?#RepublicDay#Casals
Anil Kapoor remembered the "golden" history of our country in his tweet:
Let us remember the golden heritage of our country & feel proud to be a part of India today & everyday!! #HappyRepublicDay.#VandeMatarampic.twitter.com/uUieAw1as9? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 26, 2017
Actor Govinda shared a message for every "proud Indian:"
From one proud Indian to every other proud Indian, #HappyRepublicDay? Govinda (@Govinda_HeroNo1) January 26, 2017
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Anushka Sharma described Republic Day as "a gift from the hard struggle of our past."
Yami Gautam established a Republic Day connection with her new film Kaabil, which released on Wednesday.
68th yr of our constitution..a gift from the hard struggle of our past. Value it with unity for our country. Jai Hind! Happy #RepublicDay? Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) January 26, 2017
Now this is what makes a truly #HappyRepublicDay Proud we got a chance to show your spirit n will power in #Kaabil! #KaabilIndia#UInspireUshttps://t.co/D7zLHZniGk? Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) January 26, 2017
Nimrat Kaur, who co-starred with Akshay Kumar in patriotic movie Airlift, also tweeted:
This #RepublicDay take charge and feel empowered. @altbalaji#freedomfromthepast#proudofyousoldier#vandematramhttps://t.co/H4RaeqsWzy? Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 26, 2017
Aboard the mighty Viraat not so long ago. One of the best places to sit under, our glorious tricolour..Happy Republic Day all. #ProudIndianpic.twitter.com/tpyf4TSBZK? Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 26, 2017
Jolly LLB 2 actress Huma Qureshi also wished her fans and followers:
Happy Republic Day guys !! pic.twitter.com/4LA296jTRX? Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) January 26, 2017
"Let's unite and spread love," tweeted Kung Fu Yoga actress Disha Patani.
#Jaihindjaibharat Happy Republic Day, let's make India proud !! Let's unite and spread love pic.twitter.com/4cedFWi7JU? Disha Patani (@DishPatani) January 26, 2017
Actress Esha Gupta, who shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in Rustom, tweeted on Thursday:
Happy Republic day, Jai Hind? Esha Gupta (@eshagupta2811) January 26, 2017
Yuva actor Vivek Oberoi shared a video on Republic Day:
Happy Republic Day! #proudtobeanindian#HeroSalutes#JaiHind#RepublicDaypic.twitter.com/cWwBKO7lMZ? Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivek_oberoi) January 26, 2017
Celebrated lyricist Javed Akhtar shared a message for his "fellow Indians:"
Happy Republic day to all fellow Indians .? Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) January 26, 2017
Pakistani singer Adnan Sami, who got Indian citizenship last year, also tweeted:
#HappyRepublicDay to everyone with all my Love & Duas. #JaiHindpic.twitter.com/uk3dTKjVbV? Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 26, 2017
Happy Republic Day everyone!