Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Happy That Golmaal Again Won't Clash With Rajinikanth's 2.0: Rohit Shetty

"We are happy and relieved that they (referring to release date of 2.0) are not coming out with us for whatever reasons," said Rohit Shetty

  | May 11, 2017 22:51 IST (New Delhi)
Golmaal Again

Rohit Shetty with the cast of Golmaal Again (Image courtesy: Rohit Shetty)

Highlights

  • "We are in safe zone now," said Rohit Shetty
  • Release date of Rajinikanth's 2.0 postponed to Republic Day, 2018
  • Golmaal Again is scheduled for a Diwali release
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is busy shooting for Golmaal Again, starring Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra. In an interview to news agency PTI, the 43-year-old filmmaker said that he is happy that his film isn't clashing with Rajinikanth's 2.0 at the box office. The release date of Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's film 2.0has been postponed to Republic Day, 2018. "We tried to do that (referring to pushing ahead the release date) but we were not getting the right date. If we come on solo week or normal week then it is ok. But when you clash (at the box office) obviously the window is not that big as far as business is concerned," PTI quoted Rohit Shetty as saying.

"We know if we release a film with another big film, the business does get affected. We are in safe zone now. We are happy and relieved that they (referring to release date of 2.0) are not coming out with us for whatever reasons. So, we have a better window, there is no competition with them now."

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise. The movie, which stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra, is scheduled for a Diwali release.

Golmaal Again marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with Rohit Shetty. They have previously worked together in films like Zameen, Golmaal,Sunday, Golmaal Returns, All The Best: Fun Begins, Golmaal 3,Singham, Bol Bachchan and Singham Returns.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is all set to host the season eight of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

(With PTI inputs)

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement