Happy That Golmaal Again Won't Clash With Rajinikanth's 2.0: Rohit Shetty

"We know if we release a film with another big film, the business does get affected. We are in safe zone now. We are happy and relieved that they (referring to release date of 2.0) are not coming out with us for whatever reasons. So, we have a better window, there is no competition with them now."
Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal film franchise. The movie, which stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Tabu and Parineeti Chopra, is scheduled for a Diwali release.
Golmaal Again marks Ajay Devgn's tenth collaboration with Rohit Shetty. They have previously worked together in films like Zameen, Golmaal,Sunday, Golmaal Returns, All The Best: Fun Begins, Golmaal 3,Singham, Bol Bachchan and Singham Returns.
Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is all set to host the season eight of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
(With PTI inputs)