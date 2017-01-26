Advertisement
Harshvardhan Kapoor Says 'Sorry' After Diljit Dosanjh's 'Not Hurt' Comment

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who had earlier suggested that Diljit Dosanjh doesn't qualify as a debutant, apologised to the actor in a tweet

  | January 26, 2017 16:28 IST (New Delhi)
Harshvardhan Kapoor

Harshvardhan debuted in 2016 with Mirzya (Courtesy: harshvardhankapoor )

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who questioned Dilijit Dosanjh's debut Filmfare win for Udta Punjab, has now apologised for his remarks against the actor. In a tweet, the Mirzya actor said, "Love you too sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong." Dilijit on Wednesday responded to Harshvardhan's criticism and told news agency PTI that he was not "hurt" or "sad" and that he admires both Harshvardhan and his father, actor Anil Kapoor. "I am not hurt. I am not sad. I am thankful to Filmfare Awards for the honour that they gave me. For me the love of my fans matter the most and that's the biggest award for me."

Here's Harshvardhan's tweet:
 

After the Filmfare Awards, Harshvardhan Kapoor, who was nominated in the Best Debutant category for Mirzya, told Indian Express, "I think debutant awards should be for people who are relatively new to films. I have done less work. Otherwise, it is like saying I have done 100 English films and now I am doing a Hindi film so I am a debutant. So if Leonardo Di Caprio wins an Oscar and then comes to do a Bollywood movie, he is a debutant which is not something I agree with."

In a series of tweets in response an editor from Filmfare, the 26-year-old said he would have been happy to lose to Neerja actor Jim Sarbh and claimed that Diljit Dosanjh had already worked in a Hindi film.

Responding to Harshvardhan's claims, the Udta Punjab actor told PTI, "I think actors like Fawad Khan and Dhanush have acted in other languages." Fawad Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for Khoobsurat while Dhanush won for Raanjhanaa.

Harshvardhan Kapoor's next film Bhavesh Joshi, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane is scheduled to release this year while Diljit Dosanjh is busy with a singing reality show.
 

