Harshvardhan Kapoor Says 'Sorry' After Diljit Dosanjh's 'Not Hurt' Comment

Here's Harshvardhan's tweet:
Love you to sir, have lots of respect for you and your body of work sorry if I said anything that came out wrong @diljitdosanjh@AnilKapoor? Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 25, 2017
After the Filmfare Awards, Harshvardhan Kapoor, who was nominated in the Best Debutant category for Mirzya, told Indian Express, "I think debutant awards should be for people who are relatively new to films. I have done less work. Otherwise, it is like saying I have done 100 English films and now I am doing a Hindi film so I am a debutant. So if Leonardo Di Caprio wins an Oscar and then comes to do a Bollywood movie, he is a debutant which is not something I agree with."
In a series of tweets in response an editor from Filmfare, the 26-year-old said he would have been happy to lose to Neerja actor Jim Sarbh and claimed that Diljit Dosanjh had already worked in a Hindi film.
Responding to Harshvardhan's claims, the Udta Punjab actor told PTI, "I think actors like Fawad Khan and Dhanush have acted in other languages." Fawad Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for Khoobsurat while Dhanush won for Raanjhanaa.
Harshvardhan Kapoor's next film Bhavesh Joshi, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane is scheduled to release this year while Diljit Dosanjh is busy with a singing reality show.