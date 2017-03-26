Has Shah Rukh Khan Invited 'Superwoman' Lilly Singh To Perform At Mannat?

The Managing Director of Event Speciale, Francis Coelho, who is organising the tour, said Bollywood stars are always eager to meet Lilly, whenever she's in the country, reported Mid-Day. "Lilly Singh has been an inspiration to millions of people around the globe irrespective of age, gender and community. Having risen from depression, she struggled in the real world to be the entrepreneur that she is today. Every time she visits India, quite a few Bollywood celebrities express wish to meet her and be inspired by her story. Shah Rukh Khan was the first Bollywood star to meet her when she first came to India," Mid-Day quoted Mr Coelho as saying.
Lilly Singh also received a guest invite from Shah Rukh during her India visit in 2014. In March 2015, Lilly Singh was also spotted hanging out with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor Varun Dhawan on the sets of SRK's film Dilwale. Lilly Singh, who operates the YouTube channel titled, Superwoman, has starred in films like Gulaab Gang and Dr Cabbie.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is busy filming for Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, co-starring Anushka Sharma. He also has a film with Aanand L Rai in the pipeline, in which he'll play a dwarf.