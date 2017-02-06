Haseena First Look: Shraddha Kapoor As The Queen Of Mumbai Is All That You Want To See Today

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor in and as Haseena:
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in OK Jaanu opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and before that in musical drama film Rock On 2 with Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal. Shraddha's filmography so far included romantic drama films like Baaghi, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, her breakthrough film Aashiqui 2 and Haider. Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai will be Shraddha's out-and-out intense drama film.
Apoorva Lakhia first offered the role to actress Sonakshi Sinha, who passed the offer. Apart from Shraddha, Haseena also features her brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahimm, actor Sharman Joshi as the inspector chasing her and Ankur Bhatia as Haseena's husband.
Apart from Haseena, which hits the screens in July, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri-directed Half Girlfriend, this year. The film is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Half Girlfriend stars Arjun Kapoor opposite Shraddha.
As of now, kudos to Shraddha for Haseena.