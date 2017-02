Haseena First Look: Shraddha Kapoor As The Queen Of Mumbai Is All That You Want To See Today

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared the first look of her upcoming filmwith her fans on her frequented social media spots on Monday. The 29-year-old actress is all set to feature as Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in the Apoorva Lakhia-directed film. The poster ofshows a close profile of Shraddha looking intense with iconic landmarks of Dubai and Mumbai in backdrop. Shraddha is dressed in a blackand the emphasis is on her kohl-eyes. The first look ofpromises a new side of Shraddha Kapoor, whom we've seen mostly in romantic roles so far . Director Apoorva Lakhia shared the same poster and captioned it: "The queen comes to town."Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in OK Jaanu opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and before that in musical drama filmwith Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal. Shraddha's filmography so far included romantic drama films like, her breakthrough filmandwill be Shraddha's out-and-out intense drama film.Apoorva Lakhia first offered the role to actress Sonakshi Sinha, who passed the offer. Apart from Shraddha,also features her brother Siddhanth Kapoor as Dawood Ibrahimm, actor Sharman Joshi as the inspector chasing her and Ankur Bhatia as Haseena's husband.Apart from, which hits the screens in July, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri-directed, this year. The film is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name.stars Arjun Kapoor opposite Shraddha.As of now, kudos to Shraddha for