Here's When Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out Will Release

See the pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on the sets of 102 Not Out here:
Last month, Amitabh Bachchan shared his first look from the film on social media.
T 2429 - Since the media has put out a leaked picture of '102 not out' .. might as well give you the real one .. pic.twitter.com/9VRyGBrJ9L? Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 19, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have co-starred in films like Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb and Amar Akbar Anthony. There last worked together in 1991 movie Ajooba. 102 Not Out will see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor re-unite on screen after a gap of 26 years.
Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3, co-starring Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. He is currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. The film, which is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for release on Diwali next year.
Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan.