Here's When Amitabh Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out Will Release

  | June 06, 2017 14:40 IST (New Delhi)
Amitabh Bachchan

Big B and Rishi Kapoor last co-starred in Ajooba (Image courtesy: Taran Adarsh)

102 Not Out, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, has finally got a release date. The film, which is being directed by Umesh Shukla, will release in theatres on December 1, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan will feature as a 102-year-old father and Rishi Kapoor will feature as his 75-year-old son. The shooting for 102 Not Out is currently underway. Last month, Big B and Rishi Kapoor were photographed on the streets of Mumbai dressed in their respective characters. 102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play by the same name, written by Saumya Joshi.
 
 

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer #102NotOut, directed by Umesh Shukla, to release on 1 Dec 2017.

A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh) on



See the pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on the sets of 102 Not Out here:

 
amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 102 Not Out

 
amitabh bachchan rishi kapoor

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor on the sets of 102 Not Out


  Last month, Amitabh Bachchan shared his first look from the film on social media.
 

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have co-starred in films like Kabhie Kabhie, Naseeb and Amar Akbar Anthony. There last worked together in 1991 movie Ajooba. 102 Not Out will see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor re-unite on screen after a gap of 26 years.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3, co-starring Ronit Roy, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam. He is currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. The film, which is being directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs Of Hindostan is scheduled for release on Diwali next year.

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan.
 

 

