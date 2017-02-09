Hey Alia Bhatt, Have You Seen Gully Boy Ranveer Singh's Video Yet?

Check out Ranveer Singh's message for Alia Bhatt:
Everybody loves @aliaa08 ! Looking faarward ! pic.twitter.com/KenLlnZMaU? Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 8, 2017
Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have attended a few sessions of two street rappers, Naezy and Divine while researching for the film.
The Band Baaja Baaraat actor has previously worked with the 44-year-old director in 2015 movie Dil Dhadakne Do. This will be Zoya Akhtar's second collaboration with the Bajirao Mastani actor.
Ranveer Singh was last seen romancing Vaani Kapoor in Aditya Chopra's Befikre. The actor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati, which also features Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.
Alia Bhatt who was last seen in 2016 movie Dear Zindagi with Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan. The 23-year-old actress will also been seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's next venture, tentatively titled Dragon.