Hey Alia Bhatt, Have You Seen Gully Boy Ranveer Singh's Video Yet?

Ranveer Singh praised actress Alia Bhatt on social media for her performance in films such as -and. The 31-year-old actor shared a video on social media on Thursday in which he called her a 'fine actor' and said he was looking forward to her upcoming films. Ranveer did praise Alia, but in his quirky(we bet you knew that already). Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be coming together for the first time in Zoya Akhtar's next venture Gully Boy . Theactress and theactor have featured in advertisements for a travel portal together. The shoot foris expected to start from November this year. The film is likely to be based on the lives of street rappers from Mumbai.Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar have attended a few sessions of two street rappers, Naezy and Divine while researching for the film.Theactor has previously worked with the 44-year-old director in 2015 movie. This will be Zoya Akhtar's second collaboration with theactor.Ranveer Singh was last seen romancing Vaani Kapoor in Aditya Chopra's. The actor is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati , which also features Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.Alia Bhatt who was last seen in 2016 moviewith Shah Rukh Khan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Varun Dhawan. The 23-year-old actress will also been seen sharing the screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's next venture, tentatively titled