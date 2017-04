Hindi Medium Trailer: Irrfan Khan And Saba Qamar Are Fighting A War Against English

Actor Irrfan Khan 's upcoming movie Hindi Medium 's trailer has been released and it depicts the difficulties parents face in order to get their children admitted in English medium schools. Pakistani TV actress Saba Qamar , who is playing the role of Irrfan's wife in the movie, is making her Bollywood debut with. The trailer starts on a hilarious note where a foreigner coach teaches Irrfan and Saba on how to describe their daughter in English during admission interviews. The trailer shows how parents change their lifestyle and start speaking English to showcase that they are an 'upper class' family. However, their daughter still doesn't get admission and they decide to get their daughter admitted through 'quota.'Saba Qamar in a shot can be heard saying, "In this country English is not a language it is a class. And the only way to get into this class is seeking education from a good school." Punjabi singer Sukhbir's famous songplays in the background and adds to the comic feel of the movie.is a satire on Indian education system, which will hit the theatres on May 12.Irrfan Khan, who will also display his brilliant comic timings in Hindi Medium , hosted an online press conference on Twitter to launch the trailer of his upcoming movie. The actor said in the press conference that the movie is a sheer entertainment, which will leave an important message in the society.Irrfan Khan will later be seen in, also starring stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. Saba is known for Pakistani TV series likeand