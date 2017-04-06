Advertisement
Hindi Medium Trailer: Irrfan Khan And Saba Qamar Are Fighting A War Against English

Irrfan Khan's upcoming movie Hindi Medium's trailer has been released, which depicts the story of parents struggling to get their child admitted in a 'good school'

  | April 06, 2017 20:15 IST (New Delhi)
Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar in a still from Hindi Medium

  • Hindi Medium is a satire on Indian education system
  • Pakistani TV actress Saba Qamar is making her Bollywood debut with this
  • Hindi Medium releases on May 12
Actor Irrfan Khan's upcoming movie Hindi Medium's trailer has been released and it depicts the difficulties parents face in order to get their children admitted in English medium schools. Pakistani TV actress Saba Qamar, who is playing the role of Irrfan's wife in the movie, is making her Bollywood debut with Hindi Medium. The trailer starts on a hilarious note where a foreigner coach teaches Irrfan and Saba on how to describe their daughter in English during admission interviews. The trailer shows how parents change their lifestyle and start speaking English to showcase that they are an 'upper class' family. However, their daughter still doesn't get admission and they decide to get their daughter admitted through 'gareeb quota.'

Saba Qamar in a shot can be heard saying, "In this country English is not a language it is a class. And the only way to get into this class is seeking education from a good school." Punjabi singer Sukhbir's famous song Ishq Tera Tadpave plays in the background and adds to the comic feel of the movie. Hindi Medium is a satire on Indian education system, which will hit the theatres on May 12.

Here's the trailer of Hindi Medium:
 

Irrfan Khan, who will also display his brilliant comic timings in Hindi Medium, hosted an online press conference on Twitter to launch the trailer of his upcoming movie. The actor said in the press conference that the movie is a sheer entertainment, which will leave an important message in the society.
 

Irrfan Khan will later be seen in Firangi, also starring stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. Saba is known for Pakistani TV series like Jinnah Ke Naam, Maat and Thakan.

 

