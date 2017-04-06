Hindi Medium Trailer: Irrfan Khan And Saba Qamar Are Fighting A War Against English

Saba Qamar in a shot can be heard saying, "In this country English is not a language it is a class. And the only way to get into this class is seeking education from a good school." Punjabi singer Sukhbir's famous song Ishq Tera Tadpave plays in the background and adds to the comic feel of the movie. Hindi Medium is a satire on Indian education system, which will hit the theatres on May 12.
Here's the trailer of Hindi Medium:
Irrfan Khan, who will also display his brilliant comic timings in Hindi Medium, hosted an online press conference on Twitter to launch the trailer of his upcoming movie. The actor said in the press conference that the movie is a sheer entertainment, which will leave an important message in the society.
Shuru ho jaoo .... #AskHindiMediumhttps://t.co/GeGDGGnyPN? Irrfan (@irrfank) April 6, 2017
Irrfan Khan will later be seen in Firangi, also starring stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. Saba is known for Pakistani TV series like Jinnah Ke Naam, Maat and Thakan.