How Does Kriti Sanon Deal With Dating Rumours? Like A Boss

Kriti Sanon also dismissed dating rumours as 'daily soap'. "I have started laughing on things. I now enjoy the innovation of the stories which come every day. It is like a daily soap," she said. "It doesn't affect my personal equation with my co-stars. I don't think I will stop going on a drive or dinner with people I like." It appears Kriti Sanon, who is often spotted hanging out with Sushant, made an oblique reference to the fact that social media was thrilled when Sushant took her out for a drive in his new Maserati.
Meanwhile, Sushant revealed the secret behind his much talked-about rapport with Kriti. "Kriti listens to everything happening in a scene intently and reacts to it and I try and do the same. This is the only reason I feel that most of the times the chemistry between us is appreciated. It was there even when we were auditioning together for the first time and didn't know each other," he told IANS in an interview.
Directed by Dinesh Vijan, Sushant and Kriti's Raabta releases on June 9.
(With PTI inputs)