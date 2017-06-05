Advertisement
HomeBollywood

How Excited Is Akshay Kumar About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Trailer? This Excited

Actor Akshay Kumar is prepping for the release of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Today, the 49-year-old actor shared a hilarious video on social media in which he is seen jumping with joy ahead of the film's trailer launch on June 11

  | June 05, 2017 17:29 IST (New Delhi)
Akshay Kumar

A still from the video shared by Akshay Kumar (Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar )

Highlights

  • Toilet: Ek Prem Katha deals with the need of sanitization in India
  • Last month, Akshay met PM and Railway Minister and spoke about his film
  • Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11
Actor Akshay Kumar is prepping for the release of his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Today, the 49-year-old actor shared a hilarious video on social media in which he is seen jumping with joy ahead of the film's trailer launch on June 11. In the short clip, the Airlift actor informs a friend that 'Toilet Aa Rahi Hai', to which she responds with a quizzical expression and says 'Haan Haan Toh Jao'. He then clarifies that the trailer of his forthcoming movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is going to be released on Sunday. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization in India and identifies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat campaign.

See the hilarious video shared by Akshay Kumar here:
 
 

Excitement level !!! #ToiletAaRahiHai

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on



Last month, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and spoke about his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised Akshay Kumar for his efforts to spread awareness about government's campaign through his film.
 
 
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.

Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2016 film Rustom.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Shivam Nair's Naam Shabana, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be seen in S Shankar's 2.0 along with superstar Rajinikanth. His other upcoming film is R Balki's Padman, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.
 

 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement