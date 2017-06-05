How Excited Is Akshay Kumar About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Trailer? This Excited

See the hilarious video shared by Akshay Kumar here:
Last month, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and spoke about his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised Akshay Kumar for his efforts to spread awareness about government's campaign through his film.
Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017
Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar , fine actor,wonderful human being.Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness abt #SwachhBharat through cinema pic.twitter.com/3Jc9UGcDP9? Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 16, 2017
Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference #SwachchAzaadihttps://t.co/y8tDmCa0eM? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 16, 2017
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.
Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2016 film Rustom.
Akshay Kumar was last seen in Shivam Nair's Naam Shabana, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.
After Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Akshay Kumar will be seen in S Shankar's 2.0 along with superstar Rajinikanth. His other upcoming film is R Balki's Padman, co-starring Sonam Kapoor.