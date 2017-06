How Excited Is Akshay Kumar About Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Trailer? This Excited

Excitement level !!! #ToiletAaRahiHai A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

Met PM @narendramodi and got the opportunity to tell him about my upcoming 'Toilet-Ek Prem Katha.' His smile at just the title made my day! pic.twitter.com/qbvYrlbM2Y ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2017

Pleasure meeting @akshaykumar , fine actor,wonderful human being.Appreciate his efforts to spread awareness abt #SwachhBharat through cinema pic.twitter.com/3Jc9UGcDP9 ? Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) May 16, 2017

Thank you so much for your kind words and time Sir. Looking forward to associating and making a difference #SwachchAzaadihttps://t.co/y8tDmCa0eM ? Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 16, 2017

Actor Akshay Kumar is prepping for the release of his film, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Today, the 49-year-old actor shared a hilarious video on social media in which he is seen jumping with joy ahead of the film's trailer launch on June 11. In the short clip, theactor informs a friend that '', to which she responds with a quizzical expression and says ''. He then clarifies that the trailer of his forthcoming movie Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is going to be released on Sunday. The film, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, deals with the need of sanitization in India and identifies with Prime Minister Narendra Modi'scampaign.See the hilarious video shared by Akshay Kumar here:Last month, Akshay Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and spoke about his film. In a tweet, Mr Prabhu praised Akshay Kumar for his efforts to spread awareness about government's campaign through his film.has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in supporting roles.is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.Akshay Kumar recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in 2016 filmAkshay Kumar was last seen in Shivam Nair's, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.After, Akshay Kumar will be seen in S Shankar'salong with superstar Rajinikanth. His other upcoming film is R Balki's Padman, co-starring Sonam Kapoor