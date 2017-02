How Jacqueline Fernandez Is Preparing for Karisma's Role In Judwaa 2

Jacqueline Fernandez is prepping up for her upcoming filmco-starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu. The 31-year-old actress will be playing Karisma Kapoor's role from the 1997 movie Judwaa. Theactress told news agency IANS that she's binging on Karisma Kapoor's movies to get her act right., directed by David Dhawan, featured Salman Khan in a double role opposite Karisma Kapoor and Rambha. On being asked if Karisma has given her cues about the role, she said: "No, Karisma hasn't given me any tips. But I am watching a lot of her movies. She is an extremely amazing actress."is scheduled to release in theatres in September this year. The film will see Varun Dhawan in a double role as estranged twins and Taapsee Pannu will be seen portraying Rambha's character.Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in 2016 movie, will be seen sharing the screen space with theactor for the second time. The duo have previously worked inalong with John Abraham.Theactress had recently made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan along with Sidharth Malhotra . She will be sharing the screen space with theactor in Reload . The movie is a prequel to the 2014 moviestarring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release in August this year.Jacqueline Fernandez is also working with filmmaker Chandran Rutnam in his next venture titled(With IANS inputs)