How Jacqueline Fernandez Is Preparing for Karisma's Role In Judwaa 2

Judwaa 2 is scheduled to release in theatres in September this year. The film will see Varun Dhawan in a double role as estranged twins and Taapsee Pannu will be seen portraying Rambha's character.
Jacqueline Fernandez, who was last seen in 2016 movie A Flying Jatt, will be seen sharing the screen space with the Badlapur actor for the second time. The duo have previously worked in Dishoom along with John Abraham.
The Kick actress had recently made an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan along with Sidharth Malhotra. She will be sharing the screen space with the Kapoor & Sons actor in Reload. The movie is a prequel to the 2014 movie Bang Bang starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release in August this year.
Jacqueline Fernandez is also working with filmmaker Chandran Rutnam in his next venture titled According to Mathew.
(With IANS inputs)