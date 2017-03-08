Advertisement
Hrishitaa Bhatt Is Now Married. See Pics

Hrishita Bhatt married Anand Tiwari in a simple ceremony in Delhi on March 4. The wedding was attended by both the families and close friends

Hrishitaa Bhatt

Hrishitaa Bhatt was last seen in Junooniyat (Courtesy: hrishitaa_bhatt)

Actor Hrishita Bhatt, who debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Asoka married beau Anand Tiwari in a simple ceremony in Delhi on March 4, reported Mumbai Mirror. The wedding was attended by both the families and close friends. The 35-year-old actor's husband is a senior diplomat with the United Nations. The couple was in a relationship for six months, said Mumbai Mirror report. Hrishitaa also shared some pictures on Instagram from the wedding and mehendi ceremony. The bride looked resplendent in an exquisite orange-red lehenga, designed by by Preeti Singhal. The couple will reportedly host a reception party on March 10 in Delhi and later in Mumbai.

Here are a few pictures of Hrishitaa from the wedding and pre-wedding rituals:
 
 
 


"We kept it a low key affair with just family and friends at the celebration. Since our families wanted the wedding to be a low key affair we mutually decided to keep it private. We seek your blessings on embarking this new journey of our lives," Indian Express quoted Hrishitaa as saying.

Hrishitaa will now move to Delhi post-marriage. Mumbai Mirror report suggested that she will keep juggling her time between the two cities whenever work calls.

Hrishitaa, who was last seen in 2016's Junooniyat, made her Bollywood debut in 2001. However, she got recognition after starring in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Haasil, which released in 2003. She is known for her work in films like Ab Tak Chhappan and Jigyaasa. Her last release, 30 Minutes, was launched by Akshay Kumar in November 2016. During her modelling days, she appeared in a music video album, Aankhon Me Tera Hi Chehra by Aryans, with Shahid Kapoor.
 

