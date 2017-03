Hrishitaa Bhatt Is Now Married. See Pics

A post shared by Hrishitaa Bhatt (@hrishitaa_bhatt) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:48am PST

A post shared by Hrishitaa Bhatt (@hrishitaa_bhatt) on Mar 7, 2017 at 6:31am PST

A post shared by Hrishitaa Bhatt (@hrishitaa_bhatt) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:43am PST

Actor Hrishita Bhatt , who debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan inmarried beau Anand Tiwari in a simple ceremony in Delhi on March 4, reported Mumbai Mirror . The wedding was attended by both the families and close friends. The 35-year-old actor's husband is a senior diplomat with the United Nations. The couple was in a relationship for six months, said Mumbai Mirror report. Hrishitaa also shared some pictures on Instagram from the wedding andceremony. The bride looked resplendent in an exquisite orange-red, designed by by Preeti Singhal. The couple will reportedly host a reception party on March 10 in Delhi and later in Mumbai.Here are a few pictures of Hrishitaa from the wedding and pre-wedding rituals:"We kept it a low key affair with just family and friends at the celebration. Since our families wanted the wedding to be a low key affair we mutually decided to keep it private. We seek your blessings on embarking this new journey of our lives," Indian Express quoted Hrishitaa as saying.Hrishitaa will now move to Delhi post-marriage. Mumbai Mirror report suggested that she will keep juggling her time between the two cities whenever work calls. Hrishitaa, who was last seen in 2016's Junooniyat , made her Bollywood debut in 2001. However, she got recognition after starring in Tigmanshu Dhulia's, which released in 2003. She is known for her work in films likeand. Her last release,, was launched by Akshay Kumar in November 2016. During her modelling days, she appeared in a music video album,by Aryans, with Shahid Kapoor.