Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan's 'Happy' Reunion In Dubai. See Pics

Hrithik Roshan is enjoying his vacation with ex-wife Sussanne Khan and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Dubai

  | December 29, 2016 15:26 IST (New Delhi)
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik and Sussane filed for divorce in 2013

It's been about two years since actor Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated. But the duo have remained friends and their latest pictures of Dubai are a proof of that. Earlier this month, Hrithik, 42, was spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai with ex-wife Sussanne and sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. And now, the entire 'family' is off to Dubai for a vacation. Sussanne, 38, Instagrammed an image along with Hrithik, her sons and brother Zayed Khan's wife Malaika.

Hrithik celebrated Christmas with Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Swiss Alps. The family will now ring in the New Year in Dubai.

Here's what Sussanne has to say about the family's reunion:
 
 

A very beautiful day.. #happysoulsareprettiest #familiasagrada #dublife

A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

 
 

Perfectly lovely day #beachgirls #dublife

A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on


Hrithik, who made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, married her childhood sweetheart Sussanne in the same year. The couple got divorced after 14 years of marriage.

Check out Hrehaan and Hridhaan's vacation picture with Hrithik:
 


On December 14, 2013, Hrithik and Sussanne issued separate statements in which they called off their off their marriage.

Hrithik had said that Sussanne decided to walk out of the marriage and hence it is his greatest tribute to love while Sussane said that the separation was their "own individual choices".

Meanwhile, Hrithik, who was last seen in Mohenjo Daro is now preparing for the promotions of his upcoming film Kaabil, opposite Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam. The actors play the role of a visually-impaired couple and will be sharing screen space for the first time. Kaabil will hit the theatres on January 25 along with Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Raees.
 

Highlights

  • Hrithik is in Dubai with Sussanne and children
  • The couple got divorced in 2014
  • Hrithik's next film Kaabil will release on January 25
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement