Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan's 'Happy' Reunion In Dubai. See Pics

Hrithik celebrated Christmas with Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Swiss Alps. The family will now ring in the New Year in Dubai.
Hrithik, who made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, married her childhood sweetheart Sussanne in the same year. The couple got divorced after 14 years of marriage.
On December 14, 2013, Hrithik and Sussanne issued separate statements in which they called off their off their marriage.
Hrithik had said that Sussanne decided to walk out of the marriage and hence it is his greatest tribute to love while Sussane said that the separation was their "own individual choices".
Meanwhile, Hrithik, who was last seen in Mohenjo Daro is now preparing for the promotions of his upcoming film Kaabil, opposite Vicky Donor actress Yami Gautam. The actors play the role of a visually-impaired couple and will be sharing screen space for the first time. Kaabil will hit the theatres on January 25 along with Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Raees.