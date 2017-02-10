Hrithik Roshan Dashed Off This Angry Tweet About Advert Featuring His Sons

Dear Tommy.I dont wear u, neither do my kids endorse u.If u hv lost ur spine I hv a great team 2help u find it.Please (hil)figure urself out pic.twitter.com/QMB2h9Gm0y? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 9, 2017
The brand has not yet responded. It's unclear whether the advert is genuine and where Hrithik came by it.
Many pictures of Hrehaan and Hridhaan are available on their father's Instagram, among them photographs of holidays abroad. The image used in the supposed advert brings to mind this photo that Hrithik posted some months ago:
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. The couple reunited for a family holiday to Dubai in December and Sussanne was spotted at the premiere of and parties for Hrithik's last film Kaabil, which released on January 25.
Kaabil starred Hrithik Roshan as a visually-challenged man plotting revenge after his wife was raped and kidnapped and then killed herself. The film co-starred Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and his brother Rohit Roy. Sanjay Gupta directed with Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan producing. The Roshans will begin work on the fourth Krrish film next.