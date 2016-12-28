Hrithik Roshan, Lisa Haydon's Photoshoot Goes Viral. 'Didn't Know Wouldn't Be Clothed,' He Quips

Hrithik, who has earlier worked with Anaita Shroff in Dhoom 2 thanked the costume designer for styling them. He wrote: "Going to style you, she said. Make you look hot, she said. Will barely let you wear clothes, she didn't say. S'ok, I still love you. " (sic)
Check out Hrithik and Lisa's trending picture here:
Meanwhile, Hrithik is prepping for his next release Kaabil opposite Yami Gautam. The film is all set to clash at the box office on January 25 along with Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited film Raees.
Lisa, who married her longtime beau Dino Lalvani earlier in November, is now enjoying her married life. Dino is the son of British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani and the duo had been dating for a year. She was last seen in a guest appearance as Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She is now a part of a web series The Trip.