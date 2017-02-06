Advertisement
Hrithik Roshan On Kaabil Success: "Happy For My Father"

Hrithik Roshan said: "It is unprecedented and I feel especially happy for my father who remains one of the few active and successful non-corporatised producers in our film industry"

  | February 06, 2017 17:45 IST (New Delhi)
Hrithik Roshan thanked his fans for making Kaabil a success.

Actor Hrithik Roshan's film Kaabil has fared well on the box office and the 43-year0old actor says he is happy for his father, Rakesh Roshan who has produced the Sanjay Gupta-directed revenge drama film. Kaabil Released on January 25 and managed to collect a little above Rs 77 crore in a week. "It is unprecedented and I feel especially happy for my father who remains one of the few active and successful non-corporatised producers in our film industry. My gratitude to all the forces who made this happen," Hrithik Roshan told news agency IANS. Kaabil released with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees which has made Rs 121 core so far.

Initially, Raees opened in 3500 screens while Kaabil opened in 2700 screens, distributor Rajesh Thadani told news agency PTI.

"Kaabil getting 200 more screens in the second week is a sign from the universe that one must just focus on good work and leave the rest to God. This is a huge victory. I want to thank all the Kaabil fans for making this happen," said Hrithik Roshan.

Kaabil is a visually impaired man Rohan's (Hrithik Roshan) vendetta after his wife Su Bhatnagar (Yami Gautam) committed suicide after she was raped. The film released in Pakistan recently and Hrithik is happy about it too.

"I am delighted that our neighbours will get to see Kaabil in cinemas all across. Kaabil has received an overwhelming response from India and I hope for the same love from the audience there," he told IANS.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

