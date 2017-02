Hrithik Roshan On Kaabil Success: "Happy For My Father"

Actor Hrithik Roshan's filmhas fared well on the box office and the 43-year0old actor says he is happy for his father, Rakesh Roshan who has produced the Sanjay Gupta-directed revenge drama film Released on January 25 and managed to collect a little above Rs 77 crore in a week. "It is unprecedented and I feel especially happy for my father who remains one of the few active and successful non-corporatised producers in our film industry. My gratitude to all the forces who made this happen," Hrithik Roshan told news agency IANS.released with Shah Rukh Khan'swhich has made Rs 121 core so far.Initially,opened in 3500 screens whileopened in 2700 screens, distributor Rajesh Thadani told news agency PTI.getting 200 more screens in the second week is a sign from the universe that one must just focus on good work and leave the rest to God. This is a huge victory. I want to thank all thefans for making this happen," said Hrithik Roshan.is a visually impaired man Rohan's (Hrithik Roshan) vendetta after his wife Su Bhatnagar (Yami Gautam) committed suicide after she was raped. The film released in Pakistan recently and Hrithik is happy about it too."I am delighted that our neighbours will get to seein cinemas all across.has received an overwhelming response from India and I hope for the same love from the audience there," he told IANS.(With IANS and PTI inputs)