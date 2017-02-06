Hrithik Roshan On Kaabil Success: "Happy For My Father"

Initially, Raees opened in 3500 screens while Kaabil opened in 2700 screens, distributor Rajesh Thadani told news agency PTI.
"Kaabil getting 200 more screens in the second week is a sign from the universe that one must just focus on good work and leave the rest to God. This is a huge victory. I want to thank all the Kaabil fans for making this happen," said Hrithik Roshan.
Kaabil is a visually impaired man Rohan's (Hrithik Roshan) vendetta after his wife Su Bhatnagar (Yami Gautam) committed suicide after she was raped. The film released in Pakistan recently and Hrithik is happy about it too.
"I am delighted that our neighbours will get to see Kaabil in cinemas all across. Kaabil has received an overwhelming response from India and I hope for the same love from the audience there," he told IANS.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)