Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Spotted At His Sister's Party. Before That, Kaabil Screening

Hrithik and Sussanne, both opted for black outfits

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan divorced in 2014 and relations have never appeared to be so amicable between them as they do now. The former couple went on holiday together last month and have often been spotted together recently. Over the weekend, they were pictured first at a screening of Hrithik's new film, then at a post-screening party and last night at a birthday party for the actor's sister Sunaina. Hrithik Roshan, 43, and Sussanne Khan, 38, married in 2000 and are parents to two sons, of whom they share custody. On Sunday, they were photographed being driven in separate cars to Sunaina Roshan's party.



Hrithik was also pictured outside the house, chatting casually:

Hrithik photographed chatting with guests at the party

Kaabil is releasing on January 25

Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce was finalised in 2014