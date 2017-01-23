Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Spotted At His Sister's Party. Before That, Kaabil Screening

Hrithik was also pictured outside the house, chatting casually:
The day before, Hrithik and Sussanne watched Kaabil with a guest list that included actors Rishi Kapoor and Shabana Azmi.
They were also spotted at the after party together.
Things haven't always seemed to be so tranquil, especially when Hrithik Roshan announced in December 2013 that the couple were ending their marriage of 13 years with a statement that began: "Sussanne has decided to separate from me and end our 17-year relationship." Sussanne Khan was reportedly angry about the unilateral statement that appeared to place responsibility of the split on her. Almost a year later, in November 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne were granted a divorce.
Last year, Sussanne told Femina, "We had reached a stage in our lives where I decided that it's better we weren't together. It was important to be aware and not be in a false relationship. We are close (friends)."
"We do chat a lot even though we don't hang out together anymore," she said in the interview with Femina - that statement needs revising now.
Hrithik Roshan and actress Yami Gautam star in Kaabil, playing a visually-impaired couple. The film opens on January 25.