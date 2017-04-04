Hrithik Roshan Wants Know Why This Actress Is 'Lying' About Being His Friend

My dear lady, who are you and why are u lying. pic.twitter.com/xydPrKr8nH? Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 4, 2017
Her response awaited. Meantime, here's some of what she said to DNA.
Angela is part Polish, part Spanish - the last of which she claims helped her form a bond with Hrithik Roshan who filmed Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara in parts of Spain. "When I told him about my half-Spanish background, he was reminded about the old-world charm of Valencia and Spain. He was supportive and gave me acting tips," Angela Krislinski told DNAabout her first time filming with Hrithik. The second time round, they were apparently old friends. "I was under the impression that he had forgotten me. After all, he is a star who shoots umpteen ads with several young models. cand the fact that my dad was from Valencia. He also asked me jokingly whether the colour of my eyes was real. When I signed a movie in the South. He also inquired about the maker and assured me that this film would definitely take me places," Angela told DNA.
What's more, Angela Krislinksi told DNA that Hrithik and she were also meant to make a music video together which was cancelled because of an injury the actor allegedly suffered, and that he even plans to cast her in a film. "I consider Hrithik a mentor and keep him informed," Angela told DNA, adding, "I am happy that I have found a great friend and mentor in him. I would love to work with him again but I don't know when it will happen."
How much of this is untrue is not yet clear but Hrithik - and several of his followers on Twitter - seem utterly puzzled.
