Hrithik Roshan Wants Sonakshi Sinha's Autograph For Being An 'Inspiration'

There a new 'inspiration' in actor Hrithik Roshan's life. Theactor has found an inspirational figure in actress Sonakshi Sinha, and said that he "looks up to her," reported DNA . Hrithik recently appeared on an episode of dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 and grooved with Sonakshi, who is one of the judges on the show. Hrithik, who is a star himself, admitted to being Sonakshi's fan and said that he wants an "exclusive" autograph from the actress, reported DNA . "I usually never take an autograph from anyone. But today I want an exclusive autograph from her for being an inspiration in terms of acting and dancing," DNA quoted theactor as saying.Hrithik and Sonakshi have not shared screen space yet but fan-boy Hrithik revealed that he has already watched all of Sonakshi Sinha's films. "Sonakshi is one of the great dancers in the industry, her songs are amazing. I've watched all her movies, she acts gracefully and is herself in all her characters. I really look up to her and learn a lot from her," DNA quoted Hrithik as saying.Meanwhile, Sonakshi continues to be a huge fan of thestar for almost two decades now, as revealed by the actress on. "Sonakshi recalled that being a star kid she was always surrounded by celebrities and never needed to ask anyone for an autograph. But when Hrithik's debut film released, she loved it so much that she'd send her house-help over to the Roshans every day to get her an autograph, which, despite her dogged efforts, failed to bear fruit," Ahmedabad Mirror quoted a source from the sets as saying.Sonakshi Sinha judgesalong with choreographer Terence Lewis and director Mohit Suri and is also awaiting the release of, in which she features as a bumbling journalist and co-stars with Purab Kohli . Directed by Sunhil Sippy,is based on, a novel by Saba Imtiaz.is scheduled for April 21.Last seen in, Hrithik will reprise his role as the caped superhero in the fourth instalment of