Hrithik Roshan Will Reportedly Play Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

Actor Hrithik Roshan has reportedly been roped in by Vikas Bahl for his next venture, which has tentatively been titled Super 30. He will play Patna-based Mathematics professor Anand Kumar in the film

  | June 06, 2017 14:59 IST (New Delhi)
Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam (Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan)

Highlights

  • Film will reportedly trace Anand Kumar's rise to fame as Super 30 founder
  • Super 30 will be Hrithik Roshan's first biopic
  • Hrithik will reportedly soon head to US for a vacation with sons
Actor Hrithik Roshan has been roped in by Vikas Bahl for his next venture, which has tentatively been titled Super 30, reported Huffington Post. Hrithik Roshan will play Patna-based Mathematics professor Anand Kumar in the film, sources close to the development told Huffington Post. The film will reportedly trace Anand Kumar's journey to fame as the founder of the Super 30 programme that trains IIT aspirants. The academic programme was started in Patna, Bihar. Every year, Anand Kumar selects 30 students from economically weaker sections and prepares them for the Joint Entrance Exam, which is the first step to get through Indian Institute of Technology. Super 30 will be Hrithik Roshan's first biopic.

Last month, Mumbai Mirror reported that Hrithik Roshan will soon head to the United States for a vacation with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

"Hrithik has been planning this holiday for a while now. They are expected to spend a week in the US with a lot of fun activities for the kids," a source close to Hrithik told Mumbai Mirror.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam. In the film, the 43-year-old actor portrayed the role of a visually impaired man, who seeks revenge from those who killed his wife. The film also featured Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in key roles.

Hrithik Roshan is expected to begin shooting for Krrish 4 soon, which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The film is the fourth installment of the Krrish film series and is expected to release in December next year.
 

 

