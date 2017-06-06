Hrithik Roshan Will Reportedly Play Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

Last month, Mumbai Mirror reported that Hrithik Roshan will soon head to the United States for a vacation with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
"Hrithik has been planning this holiday for a while now. They are expected to spend a week in the US with a lot of fun activities for the kids," a source close to Hrithik told Mumbai Mirror.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam. In the film, the 43-year-old actor portrayed the role of a visually impaired man, who seeks revenge from those who killed his wife. The film also featured Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in key roles.
Hrithik Roshan is expected to begin shooting for Krrish 4 soon, which will be directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The film is the fourth installment of the Krrish film series and is expected to release in December next year.