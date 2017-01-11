Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan, Kaabil Co-Stars Celebrate His Birthday

It wasn't a big Bollywood party, rather a simple dinner
, for actor Hrithik Roshan, who celebrated his 43rd birthday with his family and friends on Tuesday evening. The actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her brother Zayed Khan along with co-stars from his upcoming film Kaabil
joined Hrithik and his family at a party. Hrithik and Sussanne arrived together with their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, in the same car. Hrithik Roshan married Sussanne Khan in 2000 and the couple filed for divorce in 2013, which was finalised a year later. The Khans, Rohit and Ronit Roy, and Yami Gautam were spotted outside a suburban Mumbai eatery, dressed in their finest, reveling in the Dhoom 2
star's celebrations.Here are a few pictures from Hrithik Roshan's birthday party in Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan arrived with Sussanne and their sons Hrehaan, 10, and Hridhaan, 8.
Hrithik wore distressed denims with a sweatshirt while Sussanne rocked a white skater dress.
Rakesh Roshan posed with his wife Pinky, daughter Sunaina and granddaughter Suranika.
Hrithik's Kaabil co-star Yami Gautam wore a LBD.
In twos: Rohit Roy (L) photographed with wife Manasi Joshi and Ronit Roy (R) with his wife Neelam
Director Sanjay Gupta arrived with wife Anuradha.
Sussanne photographed with her Sunaina, Suranika and Anu Dewan.
Hrithik hung out with his gang.
Hrithik's uncle, music director Rajesh Roshan, posed with his wife Kanchan and daughter Pashmina
Hrithik also met fans before leaving.
Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 2016's box office dud Mohenjo Daro
. It wasn't his only trial of the year - a very bitter and public feud with actress Kangana Ranaut, with whom he's worked in Kites
and Krrish 3
, took up much of 2016. In two weeks, the actor's next film Kaabil
will hit the screens. The Sanjay Gupta-directed film also features Yami Gautam and Rohit and Ronit Roy. Rakesh Roshan has produced the film.Kaabil
will release on January 25, along with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees
.