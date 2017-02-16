Advertisement
ICYMI: Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Super Lavish Wedding Ceremonies

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently got married to Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay at their sangeet in Udaipur. (Image courtesy: The Wedding Story)

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently got married to Mumbai-based Rukmini Sahay in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur spread over three days. The wedding ceremonies stretched from February 7 to February 9 and folks, it was spectacular to say the least. But eventually Neil and Rukmini's wedding was just like every other wedding extravaganza, only a bit more opulent. A video summarizing their sangeet ceremony is proof enough. Rukmini danced and she looked superb, Neil's brother Naman and his cousins gave a fabulous performance, a separate number was choreographed for the anutyjis and unclejis, a group performance by some children and another by some young couples. Like we said, it was just another sangeet ceremony, only a bit more lavish.

There was also a singing performance by Neil and actor Rishi Kapoor, who sang Main Shayar To Nahin from his film Bobby. Neil's father Nitin Mukesh also danced with Rukmini.

Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's sangeet ceremony:
 

The following day Neil and Rukmini got married and that ceremony was magnificent. For the varmala, Rukmini approached the stage seated elegantly on an elaborately decorated chair. There were some spectacular fireworks and flower-shower as soon as they exchanged garlands.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's varmala
 


Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay returned to Mumbai soon after the wedding ceremonies concluded. Neil and Rukmini along with their family were photographed at the Mumbai airport on February 11.
 
neil nitin mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh with his family at the Mumbai airport


Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in 2016 film Wazir. He will soon start filming Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 and Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar.

