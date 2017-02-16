ICYMI: Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Super Lavish Wedding Ceremonies

There was also a singing performance by Neil and actor Rishi Kapoor, who sang Main Shayar To Nahin from his film Bobby. Neil's father Nitin Mukesh also danced with Rukmini.
Take a look at Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's sangeet ceremony:
The following day Neil and Rukmini got married and that ceremony was magnificent. For the varmala, Rukmini approached the stage seated elegantly on an elaborately decorated chair. There were some spectacular fireworks and flower-shower as soon as they exchanged garlands.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's varmala
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay returned to Mumbai soon after the wedding ceremonies concluded. Neil and Rukmini along with their family were photographed at the Mumbai airport on February 11.
Neil Nitin Mukesh was last seen in 2016 film Wazir. He will soon start filming Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 and Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar.