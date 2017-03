Ileana D'cruz Finishes Filming For Milan Luthria's Baadshaho, Calls The Film 'Incredibly Special'

#Baadshaho was incredibly special can't believe I've finished filming for it already...the people on it were beautiful though & u will all hold a very special place in my heart A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:52am PST

Ileana D'Cruz, who will be soon be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Milan Luthria's, has wrapped up shoot for the film. The 30-year-old actress shared an adorable picture with theactor and the crew on Instagram, captioned: "#Baadshaho was incredibly special. can't believe I've finished filming for it already...the people on it were beautiful though & u will all hold a very special place in my heart (sic)." The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal in lead roles.is a thriller set in the emergency era of the 70s and is scheduled for a worldwide release on September 1.is Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with filmmaker Milan Lutharia. Theactor has previously worked with him in movies such as -(1999),(2003) and(2010). The 47-year-old actor was last seen in. The film, which was produced under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, also starred Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles. After Ajay Devgn will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4 . The movie is the fourth installment ofseries.Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2016 movieco-starring Akshay Kumar, Arjan Bajwa and Esha Gupta. The film was based on the real life incident of Naval Officer KM Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja. Theactress is also committed to feature in Anees Bazmee;s next venture titled. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.