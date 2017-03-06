Ileana D'cruz Finishes Filming For Milan Luthria's Baadshaho, Calls The Film 'Incredibly Special'

Check out Ileana D'Cruz's photographs with the Baadshaho team here:
Baadshaho is Ajay Devgn's fourth collaboration with filmmaker Milan Lutharia. The Singham actor has previously worked with him in movies such as - Kachche Dhaage (1999), Chori Chori (2003) and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai (2010). The 47-year-old actor was last seen in Shivaay. The film, which was produced under his banner Ajay Devgn FFilms, also starred Sayyeshaa Saigal, and Erika Kaar in lead roles. After Baadshaho, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 4. The movie is the fourth installment of Golmaal series.
Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the 2016 movie Rustom co-starring Akshay Kumar, Arjan Bajwa and Esha Gupta. The film was based on the real life incident of Naval Officer KM Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja. The Barfi! actress is also committed to feature in Anees Bazmee;s next venture titled Mubarakan. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.