Ileana D'Cruz Talks About 'Traumatic Eve Teasing' Experience On Twitter

Here's what Ileana tweeted:
Absolutely despicable piece of crap!so proud of this girl who exposed this swine! Whoever u r lady #madrespecthttps://t.co/xTniQ2kPGe? Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017
I've been a victim of eve teasing n harassment n it's traumatic.? Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017
I'm lucky I have beautiful parents who gave me strength when I needed it
Ileana, who shared the story weeks after it went viral, was trolled by some users.
@Ileana_Official what makes u remember that at this night?? jayant (@jayant007bond) January 31, 2017
To which Ileana replied:
@jayant007bond came across this article n had to share it.? Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017
Ileana then shared the article again and wrote: "Sorry for the rant. This infuriates me." She then added "Sorry. Not Sorry."
Sorry for the rant. This infuriates me. This was the second part to the story. Absolutely no bloody excuse for this! https://t.co/8nyusZHt58? Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017
Sorry. Not sorry!? Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017
Ileana D'Cruz made her big screen debut in Telugu film Devadasu which released in 2006. She made her Bollywood debut six years later opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2012 film Barfi!, which also features Priyanka Chopra. She followed it up with Phata Poster Nikhla Hero with Shahid Kapoor, Main Tera Hero with Varun Dhawan and Happy Ending co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Govinda.
Ileana was last seen in Bollywood film Rustom with Akshay Kumar and Esha Gupta. Her upcoming films are Baadshaho with Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi and Mubarakan co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.
Ileana is currently dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone and his pictures of the actress often make headlines.