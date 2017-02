Ileana D'Cruz Talks About 'Traumatic Eve Teasing' Experience On Twitter

Absolutely despicable piece of crap!so proud of this girl who exposed this swine! Whoever u r lady #madrespecthttps://t.co/xTniQ2kPGe ? Ileana D'Cruz (@Ileana_Official) January 31, 2017

Actress Ileana D'Cruz revealed on Twitter that she was a "victim of eve teasing and harassment" and added that the incident was "traumatic." The 30-year-old actress thanked her parents who gave her "strength when I needed it." On Tuesday, Ileana shared an open letter in which an anonymous writer exposed how her ex-boyfriend blackmailed her saying he would share their intimate pictures with her family. Theactress applauded the woman and said: "Absolutely despicable piece of crap. So proud of this girl who exposed this swine. Whoever you are lady #madrespect." Ileana in a separate tweet added: "Absolutely no bloody excuse for this."Here's what Ileana tweeted:Ileana, who shared the story weeks after it went viral, was trolled by some users.To which Ileana replied:Ileana then shared the article again and wrote: "Sorry for the rant. This infuriates me." She then added "Sorry. Not Sorry."Ileana D'Cruz made her big screen debut in Telugu filmwhich released in 2006. She made her Bollywood debut six years later opposite Ranbir Kapoor in 2012 film, which also features Priyanka Chopra. She followed it up withwith Shahid Kapoor,with Varun Dhawan andco-starring Saif Ali Khan and Govinda.Ileana was last seen in Bollywood film Rustom with Akshay Kumar and Esha Gupta . Her upcoming films arewith Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi andco-starring Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.Ileana is currently dating Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone and his pictures of the actress often make headlines