Ileana D'Cruz's Fiji Pics Clicked By Boyfriend Are The Only Thing You Need To See Today

And this is Ileana's '#snorkelface':
Ileana watched the sunset like this:
Meanwhile, Andrew Kneebone shared these two pictures of Ileana, in which she's dressed in Zara and H&M separates. In one, Ileana is in relax-mode on the yacht and Andrew described the moment in caption as: "The air is so clear here, the sky so blue, the beer so cold." In another, Ileana danced (with musicians playing acoustic guitars in background) as they "head(ed) to see the sunset at Fiji." Here are pictures of Ileana, clicked by Andrew Kneebone:
Ileana started her day in Fiji by sunbathing in this gorgeous Renge dress. "Enjoying the Fijian sun," she wrote in caption.
Ileana D'Cruz worked in Telugu film for six years before she debuted in Bollywood opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu-directed Barfi!. Ileana has also featured in films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending and Rustom.
Her upcoming films are Baadshaho and Mubarakan