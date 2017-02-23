'I'm Kareena Kapoor's Fan,' Says Rangoon Director Vishal Bhardwaj

In his upcoming film Rangoon, Vishal Bhardwaj collaborated with Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, who also featured in Omkara as Langda Tyagi (modelled on Othello's Iago).
Rangoon also co-stars Kangana Ranaut as a popular '40s actress named Miss Julia and Vishal Bhardwaj seemed impressed with her performance. He said: "Kangana is a very good actress. She is one of the finest of our industry. She is very good in the film and I am so excited for the audience to watch the film," reported PTI.
The third central character in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon is actor Shahid Kapoor, who has worked with the director twice before - in Haider (2014) and in Kaminey (2009).
Rangoon is a love story set in the backdrop of World War II and as the film is all set to hit the screens on Friday, Vishal Bhardwaj said: "It's a very strange feeling that you've lived with a dream for seven years and now it's no more yours. It's that of the audience. To see it come alive on the big screen is a very happy feeling."
(With PTI inputs)