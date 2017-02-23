Advertisement
HomeBollywood

'I'm Kareena Kapoor's Fan,' Says Rangoon Director Vishal Bhardwaj

"I worked with Kareena in Omkara and our rapport was very good," said Vishal Bhardwaj

  | February 23, 2017 09:59 IST (New Delhi)
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor in Omkara, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj

Kareena Kapoor Khan worked with director Vishal Bhardwaj in 2006 film Omkara and the filmmaker said that he's a "huge fan" of Kareena and wants to work with her again. Omkara was an adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello and featured Kareena, 36, as desi Desdemona opposite Ajay Devgn, who played the titular role. "I worked with Kareena in Omkara and our rapport was very good. I really want to work with Kareena again. I am her huge fan," Vishal Bhardwaj said during an event, reports PTI. Kareena Kapoor recently gave birth to her first child, son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi and will soon start filming Rhea Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding.

In his upcoming film Rangoon, Vishal Bhardwaj collaborated with Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, who also featured in Omkara as Langda Tyagi (modelled on Othello's Iago).

Rangoon also co-stars Kangana Ranaut as a popular '40s actress named Miss Julia and Vishal Bhardwaj seemed impressed with her performance. He said: "Kangana is a very good actress. She is one of the finest of our industry. She is very good in the film and I am so excited for the audience to watch the film," reported PTI.

The third central character in Vishal Bhardwaj's Rangoon is actor Shahid Kapoor, who has worked with the director twice before - in Haider (2014) and in Kaminey (2009).

Rangoon is a love story set in the backdrop of World War II and as the film is all set to hit the screens on Friday, Vishal Bhardwaj said: "It's a very strange feeling that you've lived with a dream for seven years and now it's no more yours. It's that of the audience. To see it come alive on the big screen is a very happy feeling."

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights

  • Vishal Bhardwaj directed Kareena Kapoor in Omkara
  • Kareena's next is Veere Di Wedding, which she'll start filming soon
  • Her husband Saif stars in Vishal Bhardwaj's Friday release Rangoon
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement