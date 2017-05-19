Imtiaz Ali 'Always Expects' To Work With Ranbir Kapoor

"When Ranbir and Raju sir showed me his look from the film (biopic on Sanjay Dutt), I think he is incredibly closer to the character and I am very keen to see what they have done in that film," Imtiaz told IANS.
Have you seen Ranbir Kapoor's look yet?
Of the different genres of films being made, the filmmaker told IANS, "We have got films like The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium and Baahubali, each with a different kind of scale, subject and sentiments, but all these films are doing really well in their zone so, I feel it is magnificent time for people like me."
Imtiaz Ali is currently filming his yet-untitled project with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. "We still haven't locked any title for the film and not even decided promotional campaign for the film. We just have the clear idea about release date of the film," he said. Earlier, the film was tentatively called The Ring and Rehnuma.
The film is scheduled to release on August 11.
(With IANS inputs)