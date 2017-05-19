Advertisement
Imtiaz Ali 'Always Expects' To Work With Ranbir Kapoor

Imtiaz Ali has directed Ranbir Kapoor in hit films like Rockstar and Tamasha

  | May 19, 2017 21:10 IST (New Delhi)
Ranbir Kapoor

Imtiaz Ali's last film with Ranbir Kapoor was Tamasha (Courtesy: TamashaOfficial)

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has directed Ranbir Kapoor in hit films like Rockstar and Tamasha, 'always expects' to work with the actor, reports news agency IANS. "I always expect to do a film with Ranbir. When I was shooting with him in Tamasha, I clicked a few of his pictures and sent them to Rajkumar Hirani saying that he already looks so much like Sanjay Dutt, which is a big compliment for Ranbir I think," Imtiaz Ali told IANS. Ranbir is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Mr Hirani. A few days ago, pictures of Ranbir, bearing an uncanny resemblance to Sanjay Dutt, were leaked from the sets of the film.

"When Ranbir and Raju sir showed me his look from the film (biopic on Sanjay Dutt), I think he is incredibly closer to the character and I am very keen to see what they have done in that film," Imtiaz told IANS.

Have you seen Ranbir Kapoor's look yet?
 
ranbir kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor photographed as Sanjay Dutt on sets of the film


Of the different genres of films being made, the filmmaker told IANS, "We have got films like The Lunchbox, Hindi Medium and Baahubali, each with a different kind of scale, subject and sentiments, but all these films are doing really well in their zone so, I feel it is magnificent time for people like me."

Imtiaz Ali is currently filming his yet-untitled project with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. "We still haven't locked any title for the film and not even decided promotional campaign for the film. We just have the clear idea about release date of the film," he said. Earlier, the film was tentatively called The Ring and Rehnuma.

The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

(With IANS inputs)

 

