In Karan Johar Vs Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Takes Sides

Karan Johar said he's "done with Kangana playing the victim card" and half of Twitter did not like KJo's remarks. The other half said, "Being 'outspoken' is not Kangana's exclusive right"

  | March 07, 2017 10:40 IST (New Delhi)
Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: @kangnaadil)

Karan Johar vs Kangana Ranaut is officially one of the most debated topics on the Internet these days. After Karan Johar said he's "done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card" and suggested she should "leave the industry" if she can't handle it, Twitter is divided into two teams - one supporting Kangana and the other supporting Karan Johar. Many applauded Kangana Ranaut when, on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, she said accused him of being the "flagbearer of nepotism" and compared him to "Bollywood mafia." She said, "Karan, you must play the villain in my biopic, if it's ever made." She also reminded him of when he had mocked her English on the Koffee couch. Days after this episode aired, Karan Johar was interviewed by film critic Anupama Chopra at a pre-event for the LSE-SU India Forum, where he said he was "done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card" and that he had provided her a platform to speak.

A day after Karan Johar's interview went viral, Twitter opinion is equally fissured. divided. Many were offended by Karan's disparaging of the 'woman card' and his advice that she should quit Bollywood. Others said that "being 'opinionated' and 'outspoken' is not Kangana's exclusive right." Here what Twitter has to say about Karan Johar vs Kangana Ranaut.

Team Karan Johar:
 
 
 

Team Kangana Ranaut:
 
 
 

Watch Karan Johar's interview here:
 

Karan Johar recently became father to twins via surrogacy - he's named his son Yash and daughter Roohi. The 44-year-old filmmaker is awaiting the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Kangana Ranaut starred in the recently released Rangoon and will next be seen in Simran.

Tell us what you think about Karan Johar's remarks about Kangana Ranaut in the comments section below.

