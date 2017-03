In Karan Johar Vs Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Takes Sides

Frankly nothing wrong in what Karan Johar said about Kangana!With due respect to her coming up the hard way she's made playing victim an art ? demigod (@anarkanu) March 7, 2017

Being"opinionated"&"outspoken" s NOT ExclusiveRight given 2 Kangana others can exercise it too.She n her supporters should gt used to it now ? Pari (@hrithik_pari) March 6, 2017

I Have Introduced 13 New Directors to the Film Industry who have No Connections with Bollywood

Kangana Doesnt know the Meaning Of Nepotism ? LOGAN (@surrealzakir) March 5, 2017

Sorry, Karan Johar, Kangana is where she is not because of you. She's there despite you &your cosy circle. She can say whatever she wants. ? Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) March 6, 2017

#Very proud of #Kangna Whatever she want to say said on his face not like him making fun of Kangna's English behind her back Karan Johar ? Golmaal Again (@Rajvikrm098765) March 7, 2017

Karan johar should leave the industry. Thank God for Kangana. Bollywood still watchable. ? Sridevi Rao Ph.D (@sitahyderabadi) March 6, 2017

Karan Johar vs Kangana Ranaut is officially one of the most debated topics on the Internet these days. After Karan Johar said he's " done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card " and suggested she should "leave the industry" if she can't handle it, Twitter is divided into two teams - one supporting Kangana and the other supporting Karan Johar. Many applauded Kangana Ranaut when, on Karan Johar's show, she said accused him of being the "flagbearer of nepotism" and compared him to "Bollywood mafia." She said, "Karan, you must play the villain in my biopic, if it's ever made." She also reminded him of when he had mocked her English on thecouch. Days after this episode aired, Karan Johar was interviewed by film critic Anupama Chopra at a pre-event for the LSE-SU India Forum, where he said he was "done with Kangana playing the woman and victim card" and that he had provided her a platform to speak.A day after Karan Johar's interview went viral, Twitter opinion is equally fissured. divided. Many were offended by Karan's disparaging of the 'woman card' and his advice that she should quit Bollywood. Others said that "being 'opinionated' and 'outspoken' is not Kangana's exclusive right." Here what Twitter has to say about Karan Johar vs Kangana Ranaut.Team Karan Johar:Team Kangana Ranaut:Watch Karan Johar's interview here: