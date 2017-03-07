In Karan Johar Vs Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Takes Sides

A day after Karan Johar's interview went viral, Twitter opinion is equally fissured. divided. Many were offended by Karan's disparaging of the 'woman card' and his advice that she should quit Bollywood. Others said that "being 'opinionated' and 'outspoken' is not Kangana's exclusive right." Here what Twitter has to say about Karan Johar vs Kangana Ranaut.
Team Karan Johar:
Frankly nothing wrong in what Karan Johar said about Kangana!With due respect to her coming up the hard way she's made playing victim an art? demigod (@anarkanu) March 7, 2017
Being"opinionated"&"outspoken" s NOT ExclusiveRight given 2 Kangana others can exercise it too.She n her supporters should gt used to it now? Pari (@hrithik_pari) March 6, 2017
I Have Introduced 13 New Directors to the Film Industry who have No Connections with Bollywood
Kangana Doesnt know the Meaning Of Nepotism ? LOGAN (@surrealzakir) March 5, 2017
Team Kangana Ranaut:
Sorry, Karan Johar, Kangana is where she is not because of you. She's there despite you &your cosy circle. She can say whatever she wants.? Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) March 6, 2017
#Very proud of #Kangna Whatever she want to say said on his face not like him making fun of Kangna's English behind her back Karan Johar? Golmaal Again (@Rajvikrm098765) March 7, 2017
Karan johar should leave the industry. Thank God for Kangana. Bollywood still watchable.? Sridevi Rao Ph.D (@sitahyderabadi) March 6, 2017
Watch Karan Johar's interview here:
#StarGoldSelectHD@karanjohar on #kangna calling him a 'Flag-bearer of nepotism' Well said! @KaranJoharTeampic.twitter.com/ThNIQtKk6h? HRITHIKSALMAN (@_ajaytiwari79) March 6, 2017
Karan Johar recently became father to twins via surrogacy - he's named his son Yash and daughter Roohi. The 44-year-old filmmaker is awaiting the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Kangana Ranaut starred in the recently released Rangoon and will next be seen in Simran.
