In Karan Johar Vs Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Takes Sides

Frankly nothing wrong in what Karan Johar said about Kangana!With due respect to her coming up the hard way she's made playing victim an art ? demigod (@anarkanu) March 7, 2017

Being"opinionated"&"outspoken" s NOT ExclusiveRight given 2 Kangana others can exercise it too.She n her supporters should gt used to it now ? Pari (@hrithik_pari) March 6, 2017

I Have Introduced 13 New Directors to the Film Industry who have No Connections with Bollywood

Kangana Doesnt know the Meaning Of Nepotism ? LOGAN (@surrealzakir) March 5, 2017

Sorry, Karan Johar, Kangana is where she is not because of you. She's there despite you &your cosy circle. She can say whatever she wants. ? Ray Stings (@Purba_Ray) March 6, 2017

#Very proud of #Kangna Whatever she want to say said on his face not like him making fun of Kangna's English behind her back Karan Johar ? Golmaal Again (@Rajvikrm098765) March 7, 2017

Karan johar should leave the industry. Thank God for Kangana. Bollywood still watchable. ? Sridevi Rao Ph.D (@sitahyderabadi) March 6, 2017