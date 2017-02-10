Advertisement
In Which Shah Rukh And Aamir Khan Star Together

Filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan caught up at a party recently, which obviously resulted in a picture

  | February 10, 2017 20:09 IST (New Delhi)
Shah Rukh Khan

Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan photographed in Mumbai

No, there isn't a Shah Rukh Khan plus Aamir Khan film in the making yet. We would love such collaboration but for now, the lot of hopefuls will have to be satisfied with a picture starring the two Khans together. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan caught up at a party recently, which obviously resulted in a picture. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director however, did not feature in the photograph but tweeted saying: "It was such a fun evening." It is a rare happening - for Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh to be in the same picture, but it did happen and we love it.

Ahead of the release of Dangal, Aamir Khan invited SRK for a special screening of the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film but to the best of our knowledge, Shah Rukh could not make it as he was "busy." Shah Rukh was filming the remaining portions of Dear Zindagi, his movie with Alia Bhatt.

The Dangal actor and Shah Rukh trended for a good while in December last year, after the Internet realised that the two actors will release their new films within a span of a week in August 2017. Aamir Khan, who produces and has an extended special appearance in Secret Superstar, has blocked August 4 for the film. Shah Rukh will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Rahnuma, which is scheduled for August 11. This is the first time Aamir and Shah Rukh will be this close with the release dates.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan rounded off 2016 on a blockbuster note with Dangal while and will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan is still enjoying the success of his gangster drama Raees, in which he features as a liquor baron from Gujarat. SRK will also play the role of a dwarf in a yet-untitled film with Aanand L Rai and he also has a cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming film Tubelight.
 

