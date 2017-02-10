In Which Shah Rukh And Aamir Khan Star Together

This is what Karan Johar tweeted on Friday:
Happy 50 Ajay!! Have the best decade ever!! It was such a fun evening!!! pic.twitter.com/zQN6MJPIjr? Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 10, 2017
Ahead of the release of Dangal, Aamir Khan invited SRK for a special screening of the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film but to the best of our knowledge, Shah Rukh could not make it as he was "busy." Shah Rukh was filming the remaining portions of Dear Zindagi, his movie with Alia Bhatt.
The Dangal actor and Shah Rukh trended for a good while in December last year, after the Internet realised that the two actors will release their new films within a span of a week in August 2017. Aamir Khan, who produces and has an extended special appearance in Secret Superstar, has blocked August 4 for the film. Shah Rukh will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Rahnuma, which is scheduled for August 11. This is the first time Aamir and Shah Rukh will be this close with the release dates.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan rounded off 2016 on a blockbuster note with Dangal while and will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan is still enjoying the success of his gangster drama Raees, in which he features as a liquor baron from Gujarat. SRK will also play the role of a dwarf in a yet-untitled film with Aanand L Rai and he also has a cameo in Salman Khan's upcoming film Tubelight.