Indian Premier League: Parineeti Chopra Will Not Perform In Delhi Ceremony

Guys -- contrary to rumours, I am NOT performing at any IPL ceremony. I am shooting in Hyderabad for Golmaal Again!! ? BINDU (@ParineetiChopra) April 15, 2017

My crazy gang!! Trying to show them my song but they are hell bent on troubling me hahaha Love all of them #MaanaKeHumYaarNahin A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:10am PDT

Actress Parineeti Chopra refuted reports suggesting she will perform at the Indian Premier League match on April 15 in a tweet on Saturday. The actress is currently filmingin Hyderabad with the rest of the film's ensemble cast. On Saturday, Parineeti tweeted: "Guys - contrary to rumours, I am NOT performing at any IPL ceremony. I am shooting in Hyderabad for Golmaal Again!! (sic)." In today's match Delhi Daredevils will play against King XI Punjab in New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. This is the 10th season of Indian Premier League. Parrinetti Chopra's next film is Meri Pyaari Bindu Here's what Parineeti Chopra tweeted:, directed by Rohit Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgnn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny lever and Tabu. Parineeti has been shooting for the film for some time now and earlier shared snippet of what she's been up to in between the shoot.Like this on here, where Parineeti featured in a boomerang video with Johnny Lever Or, when she forced the others to listen to her song fromParineeti Chopra is simultaneously promoting her upcoming filmon social media. The film, co-staring Ayushmann Khurrana , is slated for May 12 release. Parineeti has made her debut as singer inParineeti Chopra's last film was 2014's. The same year she also starred inand. After all three films failed to generate good box office numbers, Parineeti took a sabbatical of sorts. She returned to the big screen in a special song sequence with Varun Dhawan inParineeti hasn't announced any other projects afterand