Inside Mandana Karimi's Wedding To Gaurav Gupta. Shahid Kapoor And Mira On Guest List

Shahid Kapoor and Mira photographed at the wedding

Bani J and Gauhar Khan were also on the guest list

Mandana and Gaurav looked stunning together

Ekta Kapoor poses with the newlywed bride Mandana Karimi

Krystle D?Souza looked pretty in the grey shimmer dress



Karan Tacker looked dapper in jacket and denims

Zayed Khan photographed with wife Malaika

Ex-contestant Mandana Karimi got married to businessman Gaurav Gupta as per Hindu rituals on Sunday, March 5. The Iranian actress had married Gaurav in a court marriage on January 25. The couple had a star-studdedceremony followed by a lavish wedding and reception party. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, formercontestants Bani J and Gauhar Khan, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Harman Bajwa and others were a part of Mandana'sand wedding reception. Soon after having a court marriage, Mandana Karimi had changed her name to Mandana Gupta. She made the wedding announcement via social media and wrote: "Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta' (sic)."The 28-year-old actress wore a traditional red-goldenfor the wedding and Gaurav complemented his bride in a whiteSee Mr and Mrs Gupta's wedding pictures here:Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at the wedding. Mira wore a yellow suit and Shahid was seen in a whiteBest friends Gauhar Khan and Bani J also came to wish Mandana on her D-Day.At the wedding reception, she was seen in a sea-green gown and Gaurav looked dapper in the tuxedo. Check out Mandana and Gaurav's style statement at their wedding reception:Mandana'sproducer Ekta Kapoor was also one of the guests for the night along with TV actor Krystle D'Souza and boyfriend Karan Tacker, Jackky Bhagnani, Chunky Pandey, Zayed Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and others.Madana Karimi featured in. She got engaged to Gaurav Gupta in July last year after dating for almost two years. She debuted in Bollywood in 2015 filmand also had guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's. She was seen in Randeep Hooda'sand Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh'sWe wish Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta a very happy married life.