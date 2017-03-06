Advertisement
Inside Mandana Karimi's Wedding To Gaurav Gupta. Shahid Kapoor And Mira On Guest List

Actress Madana Karimi got married to Gaurav Gupta as per Hindu rituals. The ceremony was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Bani and Gauhar Khan. The couple had a wedding reception on Sunday

  | March 06, 2017 12:47 IST (New Delhi)
Mandana Karimi

Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta at their wedding reception

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi got married to businessman Gaurav Gupta as per Hindu rituals on Sunday, March 5. The Iranian actress had married Gaurav in a court marriage on January 25. The couple had a star-studded sangeet ceremony followed by a lavish wedding and reception party. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, former Bigg Boss contestants Bani J and Gauhar Khan, producer Ekta Kapoor, actor Harman Bajwa and others were a part of Mandana's sangeet and wedding reception. Soon after having a court marriage, Mandana Karimi had changed her name to Mandana Gupta. She made the wedding announcement via social media and wrote: "Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta' (sic)."
 

The 28-year-old actress wore a traditional red-golden lehenga for the wedding and Gaurav complemented his bride in a white sherwani.

See Mr and Mrs Gupta's wedding pictures here:
 
 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at the wedding. Mira wore a yellow suit and Shahid was seen in a white kurta pyjama.
 
shahid kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira photographed at the wedding


Best friends Gauhar Khan and Bani J also came to wish Mandana on her D-Day.
 
bani

Bani J and Gauhar Khan were also on the guest list


At the wedding reception, she was seen in a sea-green gown and Gaurav looked dapper in the tuxedo. Check out Mandana and Gaurav's style statement at their wedding reception:
 
mandana karimi

Mandana and Gaurav looked stunning together


Mandana's Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3 producer Ekta Kapoor was also one of the guests for the night along with TV actor Krystle D'Souza and boyfriend Karan Tacker, Jackky Bhagnani, Chunky Pandey, Zayed Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and others.
 
ekta

Ekta Kapoor poses with the newlywed bride Mandana Karimi

krystle

Krystle D?Souza looked pretty in the grey shimmer dress

 

karan tacker

Karan Tacker looked dapper in jacket and denims

zayed khan

Zayed Khan photographed with wife Malaika



Madana Karimi featured in Big Boss season 9. She got engaged to Gaurav Gupta in July last year after dating for almost two years. She debuted in Bollywood in 2015 film Bhaag Johnny and also had guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Roy. She was seen in Randeep Hooda's Main Aur Charles and Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

We wish Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta a very happy married life.
 

