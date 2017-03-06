Inside Mandana Karimi's Wedding To Gaurav Gupta. Shahid Kapoor And Mira On Guest List

Had a surreal court marriage today in the presence of family. Waiting to celebrate it with our friends for it to turn real-Mandana 'gupta'? mandana karimi (@manizhe) January 25, 2017
The 28-year-old actress wore a traditional red-golden lehenga for the wedding and Gaurav complemented his bride in a white sherwani.
See Mr and Mrs Gupta's wedding pictures here:
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at the wedding. Mira wore a yellow suit and Shahid was seen in a white kurta pyjama.
Best friends Gauhar Khan and Bani J also came to wish Mandana on her D-Day.
At the wedding reception, she was seen in a sea-green gown and Gaurav looked dapper in the tuxedo. Check out Mandana and Gaurav's style statement at their wedding reception:
Mandana's Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3 producer Ekta Kapoor was also one of the guests for the night along with TV actor Krystle D'Souza and boyfriend Karan Tacker, Jackky Bhagnani, Chunky Pandey, Zayed Khan, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and others.
Madana Karimi featured in Big Boss season 9. She got engaged to Gaurav Gupta in July last year after dating for almost two years. She debuted in Bollywood in 2015 film Bhaag Johnny and also had guest appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Roy. She was seen in Randeep Hooda's Main Aur Charles and Tusshar Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.
We wish Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta a very happy married life.