Inside Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay exchanged rings on Tuesday's event

  | February 08, 2017 21:12 IST (New Delhi)
Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay are in Udaipur. (Image courtesy: The Wedding Story)

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay's wedding celebrations cannot be more extravagant. The couple who engaged last year, exchanged rings again on Tuesday, as a part of their three-day long wedding celebrations. Rukmini, 27, wore a mauve embroidered gown while Neil, 35, complemented her look in a suit. The couple is currently in Udaipur with their friends and family and have taken over Raddison Blue for the celebrations. The theme of the ring ceremony was vintage, Neil and Rukimini's pictures, which fans are sharing on social media, spell pure love. There will be a mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on Thursday and the actual wedding will be on February 9.

Here are glimpses from Neil and Rukmini's wedding celebrations:
 
 
 


There was another ceremony in the day in during which Rukmini wore a yellow lehenga with phool gehna while Neil's outfit was in vibrant shades of red and orange.
 

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Neil revealed he plans to surprise everyone, especially Rukmini, with a performance on the day of sangeet but refused to divulge more details. "But I won't reveal what will I sing as I want to keep that a surprise for Rukmini," Mumbai Mirror quoted Neil as saying.

Neil and Rukmini's wedding is expected to be in typically-Bollywood fashion - the groom will arrive in a chariot and Rukmini will make an entry in style, reported Mumbai Mirror. The wedding will also reportedly be followed by a reception in Mumbai on February 17.

Neil Nitin Mukesh will begin work for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again after the wedding. He's also signed up for Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar.

