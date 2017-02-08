Inside Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini Sahay's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Here are glimpses from Neil and Rukmini's wedding celebrations:
There was another ceremony in the day in during which Rukmini wore a yellow lehenga with phool gehna while Neil's outfit was in vibrant shades of red and orange.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Neil revealed he plans to surprise everyone, especially Rukmini, with a performance on the day of sangeet but refused to divulge more details. "But I won't reveal what will I sing as I want to keep that a surprise for Rukmini," Mumbai Mirror quoted Neil as saying.
Neil and Rukmini's wedding is expected to be in typically-Bollywood fashion - the groom will arrive in a chariot and Rukmini will make an entry in style, reported Mumbai Mirror. The wedding will also reportedly be followed by a reception in Mumbai on February 17.
Neil Nitin Mukesh will begin work for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again after the wedding. He's also signed up for Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar.