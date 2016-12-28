Advertisement
Inside Priyanka Chopra's Party Night With Manish Malhotra. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra's grand return: Parties are being hosted all across Mumbai to celebrate

  December 28, 2016 19:17 IST (New Delhi)
Priyanka Chopra partied all night (courtesy: Sophie_Choudry)

After shuttling between India and New York for the past few months, actress Priyanka Chopra is home for the holidays - this time, for a considerable longer vacation. She is happy, we are happy, everyone's happy she's back! Parties are being hosted all across Mumbai to celebrate Priyanka Chopra's grand return and Tuesday was one such night. Priyanka's designer friend Manish Malhotra threw a party in honour of the 34-year-old actress, who caught up with her friends from the industry and had the time of her life. Manish's guest-list appeared to be a neatly curated one, with only friends like Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia, Sonal Bendre and Sushant Singh Rajput in tow.

"Thank you Manish for a lovely evening. You are an amazing host and have a lovely home," Priyanka wrote on Twitter.
 

Neha and actress-turned singer Sophie Choudry also shared glimpses of their partying-shartying:
 
 

Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra go back a long way. Priyanka was the first runner-up and Dia was the second runner-up at Miss India Pageant 2000. Priyanka followed it up with Miss World victory while Dia won Miss Asia Pacific.
 


Priyanka arrived with her mother Madhu Chopra at the party while Dia Mirza's plus one was her husband, businessman Sahil Sangha.
 
Inside Manish Malhotra's party for Priyanka Chopra

Neha Dhupia was charming in black separates and a quirky box clutch. Sonali Bendre could not be more chic in shades of pastel.

 
Inside Manish Malhotra's party for Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka received a very furry welcome home earlier this month:
 
 

Happy welcome.. Brando baby... happy to be home... nothing like it.

A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



While in India, Priyanka will zero in on two Bollywood films for next year, reported news agency PTI. Priyanka was at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai when she said: "I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be."

Priyanka sashayed down several international red carpets and also ranked on the Forbes' list of the world's highest paid TV actresses this year. She has scored a place ahead of actors like Jennifer Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio on an iMDB list of the most popular celebrities of 2016. Priyanka has also been nominated for People's Choice Awards for the second time in a row, courtesy Quantico.

Quantico is currently in its second season and stars Priyanka Chopra as FBI-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish. Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch opens on May 26, 2017.

(With agency inputs)

