Inside Priyanka Chopra's Party Night With Manish Malhotra. See Pics

"Thank you Manish for a lovely evening. You are an amazing host and have a lovely home," Priyanka wrote on Twitter.
Thank you @ManishMalhotra for a lovely evening. You are an amazing host and have a lovely home. See you in the new year. pic.twitter.com/aMyJIMKPfE? PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 28, 2016
Neha and actress-turned singer Sophie Choudry also shared glimpses of their partying-shartying:
Such a fun night with some of my faves@priyankachopra@ManishMalhotra@ShaliniSharma_@rohiniyer@itsSSR@NehaDhupia#HotSquad#bye2016pic.twitter.com/p8wVLJbMGO? Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) December 28, 2016
Let's all raise a toast to @priyankachopra and her brilliance! #whatawomanpic.twitter.com/8fTmMHdRsU? Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 27, 2016
Dia Mirza and Priyanka Chopra go back a long way. Priyanka was the first runner-up and Dia was the second runner-up at Miss India Pageant 2000. Priyanka followed it up with Miss World victory while Dia won Miss Asia Pacific.
Priyanka arrived with her mother Madhu Chopra at the party while Dia Mirza's plus one was her husband, businessman Sahil Sangha.
Neha Dhupia was charming in black separates and a quirky box clutch. Sonali Bendre could not be more chic in shades of pastel.
Priyanka received a very furry welcome home earlier this month:
While in India, Priyanka will zero in on two Bollywood films for next year, reported news agency PTI. Priyanka was at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai when she said: "I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be."
Priyanka sashayed down several international red carpets and also ranked on the Forbes' list of the world's highest paid TV actresses this year. She has scored a place ahead of actors like Jennifer Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio on an iMDB list of the most popular celebrities of 2016. Priyanka has also been nominated for People's Choice Awards for the second time in a row, courtesy Quantico.
Quantico is currently in its second season and stars Priyanka Chopra as FBI-turned-CIA agent Alex Parrish. Priyanka Chopra's Baywatch opens on May 26, 2017.
