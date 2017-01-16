Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Party: Guest List Included His Heroines

Katrina, Parineeti, Sonakshi and Jacqueline do list

Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Raveena Tandon photographed in their cars

Farhan Akhtar and Imran too were spotted

Zoya, Ritesh and Ayan photographed outside Sidharth's party

Sanjay Kapoor came with his wife; Manish Malhotra also came to wish Sidharth

Any guesses for this guest?