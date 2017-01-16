Inside Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday Party: Guest List Included His Heroines

The A-list arrivals on Sunday night were led by the actresses - Katrina in maroon, Parineeti in black, Jacqueline in beige and Sonakshi looking more casual.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Raveena Tandon were spotted being driven to the party:
Farhan Akhtar was spotted in the backseat of a car, Imran Khan was riding shotgun in another:
A whole bunch of directors and producers were also pictured arriving - Ayan Mukerji, Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
Sanjay Kapoor was spotted driving up, as was designer Manish Malhotra.
Alia Bhatt, who Sidharth is or was rumoured to be dating, was conspicuous by her absence, although we do have this picture of someone hiding in the backseat of their car - no telling who it is, though. "We have worked in many films together," Sidharth said about Alia on Koffee With Karan two Sundays ago.
Sidharth Malhotra recently appeared in photographer Dabboo Ratnani's annual calendar featuring celebrity portraits. The actor is currently busy filming Reloaded, which co-stars Jacqueline and Suniel Shetty, and is scheduled for this August.