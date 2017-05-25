Inside Soha Ali Khan's 'Hippie'-Like Babymoon In London

This is what happens when Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemmu are on vacation mode:
Earlier, Soha said she is in a happy space with Kunal and her family by her side during her pregnancy. "I have my and Kunal's family. Kunal has been a wonderful partner and this phase can be overwhelming for the to-be mother and father. He has done very well," she told IANS.
In an interview to IANS, Soha also added that her sister-in-law, newly turned mother, Kareena Kapoor has been guiding her through pregnancy. "Kareena has been very helpful. She recently went through this. So, I keep asking her a lot of questions on a daily basis. What should I eat, what is allowed, what isn't," Soha told IANS. In December last year, a new member joined the Pataudi family as Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed first child, a son they have named Taimur Ali Khan.
Soha Ali Khan, 38 and Kunal Khemmu, 34, met on the sets of 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge and had a close-knit wedding in 2015.