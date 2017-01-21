Inside Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Happy' Birthday Party. See Pics

Hugs were galore for the birthday boy:
Ahead of the party, Preity Zinta was spotted arriving in a hurry. Preity, who looked resplendent in a white lehenga, also attended the reception party of filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala's daughter the same evening.
Sushant's party also had guests like filmmaker Madhu Mantena and his designer wife Masaba Gupta. Anil Kapoor's son Harshvardhan also posed for the paparazzi at the do.
Sushant Singh Rajput is the star of films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che and M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, and is best known for his portrayal of detective Byomkesh Bakshy in the Dibakar Banerjee-directed 2015 film. Meanwhile, Sushant will revive his Shuddh Desi Romance with actress Parineeti Chopra in upcoming film Takadum, which has been getting delayed.
Sushant is currently busy filming Raabta, which will be helmed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Talking about the film, Sushant told news agency IANS: "I read Raabta script before M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. It's an amazing story. Right from that day, I have been passionately waiting for the film to go on floors. Some preparation is needed for the role like horse riding and all."
A very happy birthday Sushant Singh Rajput!