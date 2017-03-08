Advertisement
International Women's Day 2017: Alia Bhatt Leads Messages From Bollywood

Alia Bhatt shared her favourite quote on International Women's Day, "Let her sleep for when she wakes, she will move mountains"

  | March 08, 2017 11:21 IST (New Delhi)
Insternational Women's Day

Alia Bhatt features in this week's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. (Image courtesy: Alia)

Bollywood, which has been trying to reverse it's poor record in gender equality with films like Rangoon, Neerja, Akira, and Queen, has set out to mark International Women's Day. Celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Richa Chadha have posted early messages. Alia, who is awaiting the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania in which she is playing the role of a strong independent young woman, launched a special emoticon for Women's Day in a tweet and added a quote. "Launching the Women's Day emoticon & summing it up with my fav quote, Let her sleep for when she wakes, she will move mountains," Alia tweeted. The quote is popularly attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte who supposedly said it about China. The 23-year-old actress also retweeted her mother Soni Razdan's initiative in which Bollywood actresses are "uniting to fight back basic human rights. The right to a decent toilet!" International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8.
 
Masaan star Richa Chadha wished the gentlemen. "Happy women's day brossss," she tweeted. Fashion director Madhur Bhandarkar provided cinema trivia: "In 1913 Kamlabai Kamat And Her Mother Durgabai Were The First Female Actress of Bollywood .They Acted In Movie Mohini Bhasmasur." TV actor Karan Tacker also tweeted.
 
 
 

South star Anushka Shetty posted on Facebook:
 
 
 


Ahead of International Women's Day, Naam Shabana lead actress Taapsee Pannu posted a self-defence tip video with co-actor Akshay Kumar. Also, a short film titled Naked, starring Kalki Koechlin, will be released today. "We girls are up to no good again this short is releasing on women's day," the actress revealed earlier.
 

More Women's Day messages are awaited.

