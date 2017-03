International Women's Day 2017: Alia Bhatt Leads Messages From Bollywood

Launching the #WomensDay emoticon & summing it up with my fav quote, Let her sleep for when she wakes, she will move mountains. G'night ? Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 7, 2017

Bollywood, which has been trying to reverse it's poor record in gender equality with films like Rangoon,, and, has set out to mark International Women's Day . Celebrities like Alia Bhatt and Richa Chadha have posted early messages. Alia, who is awaiting the release ofin which she is playing the role of a strong independent young woman, launched a special emoticon for Women's Day in a tweet and added a quote. "Launching the Women's Day emoticon & summing it up with my fav quote, Let her sleep for when she wakes, she will move mountains," Alia tweeted . The quote is popularly attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte who supposedly said it about China. The 23-year-old actress also retweeted her mother Soni Razdan's initiative in which Bollywood actresses are "uniting to fight back basic human rights. The right to a decent toilet!" International Women's Day is celebrated every year on March 8.Masaan star Richa Chadha wished the gentlemen. "Happy women's day brossss," she tweeted.director Madhur Bhandarkar provided cinema trivia: "In 1913 Kamlabai Kamat And Her Mother Durgabai Were The First Female Actress of Bollywood .They Acted In Movie." TV actor Karan Tacker also tweeted.South star Anushka Shetty posted on Facebook:Ahead of International Women's Day,lead actress Taapsee Pannu posted a self-defence tip video with co-actor Akshay Kumar . Also, a short film titled, starring Kalki Koechlin, will be released today. "We girls are up to no good again this short is releasing on women's day," the actress revealed earlier.More Women's Day messages are awaited.