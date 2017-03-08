International Women's Day 2017: Dear Ram Gopal Varma, You Should Have Stopped After The First Tweet

Is there no #MensDay because all days in the year belong to only men and the women were given just only one day?? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
Women's day should be called #MensDay because men celebrate women much more than women celebrate women? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
Women on atleast #MensDay should not nag or scream and atleast give some freedom to men? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
On behalf of all men I hereby wish all the women a Very Happy #MensDay? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
I don't know what men should be doing to women that day but I wish one day in year is celebrated as #MensWomensDay? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017
This, from the man who once made female characters so central to his films.
Ram Gopal Varma is infamous for being needlessly provocative on Twitter, establishing himself as a giver of unsolicited advice to colleagues, most of it couched in the most ungracious of terms. He has been known to conduct a Twitter feud (often one-sided) for days, as he did with actor Chiranjeevi and his brother Nagababu some months ago. Most recently, RGV trolled Tiger Shroff in a series of tweets that shamed the actor for posing like a 'bikini babe' and in an 'Urmilaish' manner. RGV also advised Tiger to learn 'machoism' from his father Jackie Shroff, who stars in the filmmaker's latest offering Sarkar 3.
Sarkar 3 is the third in Ram Gopal Varma's series of political dramas featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan as the titular Sarkar, a powerful figure named Subhash Nagre who presides over an empire in which political power intermingles with violence. Sarkar 3 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam and releases on April 7.