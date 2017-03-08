International Women's Day 2017: Dear Ram Gopal Varma, You Should Have Stopped After The First Tweet

Is there no #MensDay because all days in the year belong to only men and the women were given just only one day? ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Women's day should be called #MensDay because men celebrate women much more than women celebrate women ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Women on atleast #MensDay should not nag or scream and atleast give some freedom to men ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

On behalf of all men I hereby wish all the women a Very Happy #MensDay ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

I don't know what men should be doing to women that day but I wish one day in year is celebrated as #MensWomensDay ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives ? Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017