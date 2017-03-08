Advertisement
HomeBollywood

International Women's Day 2017: Dear Ram Gopal Varma, You Should Have Stopped After The First Tweet

Ram Gopal Varma's first tweet was borderline feminist but then it went steadily south

  | March 08, 2017 14:01 IST (New Delhi)
Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma in Mumbai.

Ram Gopal Varma was doing so well with his International Women's Day tweets until he wasn't. The 54-year-old director, known for his unfiltered and stream of consciousness style on social media, began well by asking if there is no corresponding #MensDay because every day of the year belongs to men and only is dedicated to women. But RGV can never stop at just one. From this first borderline feminist tweet, it was went steadily south and was entirely undone by his final post - an offensive tweet insulting actress Sunny Leone. "I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives," wrote RGV.
 
 
 
 
 
 

This, from the man who once made female characters so central to his films.

Ram Gopal Varma is infamous for being needlessly provocative on Twitter, establishing himself as a giver of unsolicited advice to colleagues, most of it couched in the most ungracious of terms. He has been known to conduct a Twitter feud (often one-sided) for days, as he did with actor Chiranjeevi and his brother Nagababu some months ago. Most recently, RGV trolled Tiger Shroff in a series of tweets that shamed the actor for posing like a 'bikini babe' and in an 'Urmilaish' manner. RGV also advised Tiger to learn 'machoism' from his father Jackie Shroff, who stars in the filmmaker's latest offering Sarkar 3.

Sarkar 3 is the third in Ram Gopal Varma's series of political dramas featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan as the titular Sarkar, a powerful figure named Subhash Nagre who presides over an empire in which political power intermingles with violence. Sarkar 3 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam and releases on April 7.

Highlights

  • RGV began well by asking if there is no corresponding #MensDay
  • He is infamous for being needlessly provocative on Twitter
  • Recently, he trolled Tiger Shroff for posing like a 'bikini babe'
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement