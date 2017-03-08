International Women's Day: Kriti Sanon Has A Powerful Message. Check It Out Here

Check out Kriti Sanon's post on the occasion of International Women's Day here:
Several Bollywood celebrities spoke about women power to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on social media. Among them, Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of his son AbRam holding a hand of a girl, captioned: "Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women's Day(sic)."
Virat Kohli also posted a picture with his mother and girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, the picture was captioned: "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday(sic)."
Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff, was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film Dilwale along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan. She will also feature in Bareilly Ki Barfi opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.