International Women's Day: Kriti Sanon Has A Powerful Message. Check It Out Here

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Kriti Sanon shared a powerful message on social media. The actress said that the women are still told how to dress and their safety remains a concern

  | March 08, 2017 17:03 IST (New Delhi)
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Raabta (Image courtesy: kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon shared a powerful message on the occasion of International Women's Day on social media. Today, as everyone is wishing all women and tweeting about how special this day is, the 26-year-old actress has a different take on this day. The Heropanti actress shared a video, captioned: "Here we go again..! #HappyWhatever @ms.takenfashion(sic)." Kriti Sanon said that while everyone talks about girl power and gender equality, the reality remains grave as women are still told how to dress and safety of is a matter of great concern. In the video, the actress stood with multiple placards to deliver this powerful message to fans.

Check out Kriti Sanon's post on the occasion of International Women's Day here:
 
 

Here we go again..! #HappyWhatever @ms.takenfashion

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on



Several Bollywood celebrities spoke about women power to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on social media. Among them, Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of his son AbRam holding a hand of a girl, captioned: "Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women's Day(sic)."

Virat Kohli also posted a picture with his mother and girlfriend, Anushka Sharma, the picture was captioned: "Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms #happywomenday(sic)."

Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti co-starring Tiger Shroff, was last seen in Rohit Shetty's film Dilwale along with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta, directed by Dinesh Vijan. She will also feature in Bareilly Ki Barfi opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

