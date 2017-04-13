IPL 10: Yami Gautam Is 'Super Excited' For Her Performance

Yami, 28, has performed at some award functions but only with her co-stars like Pulkit Samrat and Ayushmann Khurrana. She will groove to songs like Nachange Saari Raat, Rum Rum Whisky and Galla Goodiyan, reported IANS.
Parineeti Chopra, who is currently promoting her upcoming movie Meri Pyaari Bindu, is also expected to perform at the IPL Delhi ceremony.
Amy Jackson was the first Bollywood actress to perform at the 10th edition of IPL on April 5. She performed to Kala Chashma and Om Shanti Om at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, Amy's performance was massively trolled on Twitter and was labeled "pathetic", "hilarious" and "a fumbling dance."
Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Malaika Arora's performance at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium last week was a massive hit. Sushant and Malaika performed to Govinda Aala Re, Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje, Rang Barse and Badri Ki Dulhania. Actress Shraddha Kapoor and singer Monali Thakur have performed recently to some of their hit songs on April 13 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sachin-Jigar, Bhoomi Trivedi, Benny Dayal and Kirti Sanon have performed as of now. The finale of IPL 10 has been scheduled for May 21.