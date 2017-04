IPL 2017: Amy Jackson Trolled On Twitter For Performance In Indian Premiere League Opening Ceremony

Amy Jackson's dance was so pathetic, 28 dance teachers closed their academy forever and went to Kashi. #IPL — AstroNOT (@Stylebaaz) April 5, 2017

Amy Jackson cannot dance ? Tanvi (@ohh__teri) April 5, 2017

My dog dances better than Amy Jackson,

It's the worst of them all#AmyJackson can't dance saala ? Subham Shaw (@shaw67218) April 5, 2017

amy jackson's performance at the IPL opening ceremony lmfaooooo i have so many things to say but i'm gonna stay mute ? abbi (@etherealgvddess) April 5, 2017

This Seasons #IPLOpeningCeremony was FLAT !

10th Season is enmarked only with the presence of Legends and A Fumbling Dance By Amy Jackson ! ? Mahinoor (@BeingMahinoor) April 5, 2017

Sunny deol is a much better dancer than amy jackson ? Harshit Kanodia (@KanodiaHarshit) April 5, 2017

Amy Jackson performed at IPL-10. This will promote and benefit Amy Jackson more than IPL... #VIVOIPLEdition#IPLOpeningCeremony ? Branded Bakchod (@HelloPathak) April 5, 2017

Actress Amy Jackson kicked off the tenth edition of the Indian Premiere League , setting fire on the stage with her performance at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad but Twitter is not pleased. Amy's performance was described with phrases like "so pathetic", "damn hilarious", "a fumbling dance" and "wasn't good." Soon after her performance, Amy Jackson started trending on Twitter with netizens incessantly sharing their brutal reviews. "Amy Jackson's dance was so pathetic, 28 dance teachers closed their academy forever and went to Kashi," read a tweet while another said: "Today's opening dance by Amy Jackson was so damn hilarious." A particular user, who is neither a fan of Sunny Deol nor Amy, wrote: "Sunny Deol is a much better dancer than Amy Jackson."On Wednesday evening, Amy made a stunning entry dazzling in red and golden, firecrackers followed. Amy performed to songs likeandMeanwhile, this is what Twitter has to say about Amy's performance:Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad are pitted against each other for the maiden match of this year's IPL ceremony. Each of the eight opening ceremonies this year will be preceded by starry performances.Riteish Deshmukh will perform in Mumbai on Thursday while Rajkot will witness a performance by Tiger Shroff on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to be present at the match in Rajkot which will be between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions. Indore will have a performance by Disha Patani on Saturday, who says she's "excited" about her IPL gig. On April 13, Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur are expected to take the centre stage at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Lastly, Parineeti Chopra, who will next be seen in, is all set to perform at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on April 15.