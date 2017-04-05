IPL 2017: Amy Jackson Trolled On Twitter For Performance In Indian Premiere League Opening Ceremony

On Wednesday evening, Amy made a stunning entry dazzling in red and golden, firecrackers followed. Amy performed to songs like Kala Chashma and Om Shanti Om.
Amy Jackson's dance was so pathetic, 28 dance teachers closed their academy forever and went to Kashi. #IPL— AstroNOT (@Stylebaaz) April 5, 2017
Meanwhile, this is what Twitter has to say about Amy's performance:
Amy Jackson cannot dance? Tanvi (@ohh__teri) April 5, 2017
#IPLOpeningCeremony? Subham Shaw (@shaw67218) April 5, 2017
My dog dances better than Amy Jackson,
It's the worst of them all#AmyJackson can't dance saala
amy jackson's performance at the IPL opening ceremony lmfaooooo i have so many things to say but i'm gonna stay mute? abbi (@etherealgvddess) April 5, 2017
This Seasons #IPLOpeningCeremony was FLAT !? Mahinoor (@BeingMahinoor) April 5, 2017
10th Season is enmarked only with the presence of Legends and A Fumbling Dance By Amy Jackson !
Sunny deol is a much better dancer than amy jackson? Harshit Kanodia (@KanodiaHarshit) April 5, 2017
Amy Jackson performed at IPL-10. This will promote and benefit Amy Jackson more than IPL... #VIVOIPLEdition#IPLOpeningCeremony? Branded Bakchod (@HelloPathak) April 5, 2017
Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad are pitted against each other for the maiden match of this year's IPL ceremony. Each of the eight opening ceremonies this year will be preceded by starry performances.
Riteish Deshmukh will perform in Mumbai on Thursday while Rajkot will witness a performance by Tiger Shroff on Friday. Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to be present at the match in Rajkot which will be between his team Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Lions. Indore will have a performance by Disha Patani on Saturday, who says she's "excited" about her IPL gig. On April 13, Shraddha Kapoor and Monali Thakur are expected to take the centre stage at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Lastly, Parineeti Chopra, who will next be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu, is all set to perform at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on April 15.