IPL 2017: Disha Patani Excited About Her Inaugural Performance In Indore

The Indian Premier League
has kicked off and kicked off with a blast. Wednesday witnessed the first match of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League take place between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Just like all inaugural matches are preceded by starry performances, Indore will also have a blockbuster performance by actress Disha Patani
. The Kung Fu Yoga
actress, who is all set to perform in Indore on April 8, said that she had no intentions of turning down an opportunity like this, when she was asked to perform at the inaugural ceremony of Indore, reported Deccan Chronicle
. Meanwhile, actress Amy Jackson enthralled the audience in Hyderabad as she performed to songs like Saara Zamana and Kala Chashma
.Disha Patani
also said that she's rather "excited" and looking forward to her performance, reported Deccan Chronicle
. "Who wouldn't want to perform at such a high-octane event? When they approached me, I just couldn't say no. It's going to be amazing to be performing before IPL kicks off in the city of Indore! It's gonna be one hell of an experience performing in front of a massive audience," Deccan Chronicle
quoted Disha as saying.
Saturday's IPL match, which is scheduled for 4 pm, will be held between Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiant at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
Meanwhile, Disha Patani have starred in films like Mahendra Singh Dhoni's biopic and Telugu film Loafer
. She has also featured in the music video Befikra
with Tiger Shroff.