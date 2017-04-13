IPL 2017: Shraddha Kapoor And Eden Gardens Groove To Humma Humma Redux

Shraddha shimmered in bronze and gold as she set the stage on fire in Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday evening. Shraddha was accompanied by women red and white sarees draped in typically Bengali style. However, the loudest cheer leader for Shraddha Kapoor was her father, actor Shakti Kapoor, who was spotted waving enthusiastically from the stands.
Actor @ShraddhaKapoor LIVE at #IPL#KKRvKXIP@KKRiderspic.twitter.com/DROGhyIXzn? IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 13, 2017
Shraddha Kapoor's performance was part of the eight opening ceremony gigs, as planned by the organisers of the Indian Premiere League. Earlier, Amy Jackson kicked off the IPL season with a filmy performance in Hyderabad, which, however, was widely criticised on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to enthral audiences featuring as a basketball player in Half Girlfriend, which also co-stars Arjun Kapoor. Half Girlfriend is the onscreen adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel and stars Shraddha as Riya Somani. Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is scheduled to hit screens on May 19.