Is Karisma Kapoor Getting Married? 'Don't Think She Wants To,' Says Dad Randhir

Keeping up with the Kapoor's #moms70th#familylove#familytime #wonderfullevening#birthdaycelebration#aboutlastnight A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Karisma and Sandeep have reportedly been dating for some time now

Actress Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur is now married to model-turned-actress Priya Sachdev. Meanwhile, Karisma is rumoured to be dating Sandeep Toshniwala . Her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor says that his daughter has no plans to get married as of now. "I think Lolo (Karisma) is very well settled and happy. I have never discussed the issue of marriage with her but if she does plan to, she will always have my blessings. But I don't think she wants to get married. She is a happy mother and if she wants, she can get married any time but there is no step in that direction right now. She is happy the way she is," Mr Kapoor told DNA Karisma, 42, married Sunjay in 2003 and has two children - a daughter, Samaira Kapoor, 12, and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 7. The couple separated in 2014 and got finally divorced last year. "Karisma is an excellent mother who dotes on her children and probably doesn't feel the need to get married," Randhir Kapoor told DNA "My grandchildren are my lifeline. I adore them and look forward to the time I get to meet and play with them. We Kapoors are very family-minded people. For us only family is important and we make it a point to attend each other's birthday parties and special occasions," Randhir Kapoor added further. He recently became a grandfather to Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son.Karisma and Sandeep, CEO of a pharmaceutical company, have reportedly been dating for some time now . The rumoured couple have been photographed together on various family events and dinner dates, but neither have acknowledged their relationship. Last week, Karisma and Sandeep were spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. In February, Sandeep attended Randhir Kapoor's 70th grand birthday bash.Professionally, Karisma, who is best known for her performances in films likeand, will reportedly do a cameo in, sequel to her 1997 blockbuster film, featuring Salman Khan in the lead.