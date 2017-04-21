Is Karisma Kapoor Getting Married? 'Don't Think She Wants To,' Says Dad Randhir

Karisma, 42, married Sunjay in 2003 and has two children - a daughter, Samaira Kapoor, 12, and son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, 7. The couple separated in 2014 and got finally divorced last year. "Karisma is an excellent mother who dotes on her children and probably doesn't feel the need to get married," Randhir Kapoor told DNA.
"My grandchildren are my lifeline. I adore them and look forward to the time I get to meet and play with them. We Kapoors are very family-minded people. For us only family is important and we make it a point to attend each other's birthday parties and special occasions," Randhir Kapoor added further. He recently became a grandfather to Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son.
Karisma and Sandeep, CEO of a pharmaceutical company, have reportedly been dating for some time now. The rumoured couple have been photographed together on various family events and dinner dates, but neither have acknowledged their relationship. Last week, Karisma and Sandeep were spotted in Bandra, Mumbai. In February, Sandeep attended Randhir Kapoor's 70th grand birthday bash.
Professionally, Karisma, who is best known for her performances in films like Raja Hindustani, Fiza, Zubeidaa and Shakti, will reportedly do a cameo in Judwaa 2, sequel to her 1997 blockbuster film Judwaa, featuring Salman Khan in the lead.