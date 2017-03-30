Is Ranveer Singh's Dreadlock Look Inspired By Superhero Aquaman?

There's chaos in the offing...#DontHoldBack@JackJonesIndiapic.twitter.com/qFHFhX7NwV? Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 30, 2017
Ranveer Singh, who always keep his fans and followers updated, shared another picture on Wednesday from a music studio. The actor kicked off the guess game among the fans as they started speculating that it was Ranveer's look from Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt. Gully Boy is story based on feisty rappers from Mumbai's streets and ghettos. Ranveer was seen wearing a funky cap with pink frame wayfarers teamed with an all-black attire. Singer Anushka Manchanda was also there in the picture. The actor seemed like working on the music of a song with the musicians in the picture.
Make a mixxx @IAmAnushkapic.twitter.com/Gn4fsgo4OO? Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 29, 2017
Ranveer has already begun prepping up for Zoya's Gully Boy and will also be seen sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-talked film Padmavati.