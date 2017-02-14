Is Sridevi's Daughter Jhanvi Dating This Young Man? See Pic

The Kapoors pose comfortably with Akshat, who is accompanied by Jhanvi on one side and Sridevi on the other while Boney Kapoor headlines the picture in his kala chashma look. Sridevi and Jhanvi look stunning (as always) - Sridevi is beautiful in an embellished yellow ensemble while Jhanvi is in a simple white outfit. The Kapoors are all smiles:
Akshat and Jhanvi have also featured in several other pictures, which might confirm (sort of) the rumours that they are dating.
Of her daughters Jhanvi, 19 and Khushi, 16, the English Vinglish actress recently told news agency IANS that they are her priority. "Nothing is more important than your children," said Sridevi.
Sridevi made her comeback in Bollywood with 2012's English Vinglish, directed by Gauri Shinde. Her upcoming film is Mom, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by her husband Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, Jhanvi Kapoor is almost a regular at Bollywood parties now and is prepping for her debut. Jhanvi's maiden Bollywood project will be with a Karan Johar film, which could be a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.