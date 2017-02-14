Advertisement
HomeBollywood

Is Sridevi's Daughter Jhanvi Dating This Young Man? See Pic

A picture featuring Sridevi, her elder daughter Jhanvi and filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor along with a friend of Jhanvi's has been shared on social media

  | February 14, 2017 09:34 IST (New Delhi)
Sridevi

Jhanvi is Sridevi's elder daughter (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Actress Sridevi and her daughters - Jhanvi and Khushi - often occupy the top spot in trends, and Tuesday was one such day. A picture featuring Sridevi, her elder daughter Jhanvi and filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor along with a friend of Jhanvi's has been shared on social media, and the Internet just cannot handle it. The picture has resulted in speculation that Jhanvi Kapoor is reportedly dating her friend, who is in the picture, and is being identified as Akshat Rajan. Pictures of Jhanvi and Akshat have been shared on an unverified profile on Instagram, bearing Jhanvi Kapoor's name. Akshat Rajan is reportedly related to Aparna Singh, the director of upcoming film Irada.

The Kapoors pose comfortably with Akshat, who is accompanied by Jhanvi on one side and Sridevi on the other while Boney Kapoor headlines the picture in his kala chashma look. Sridevi and Jhanvi look stunning (as always) - Sridevi is beautiful in an embellished yellow ensemble while Jhanvi is in a simple white outfit. The Kapoors are all smiles:
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoorr) on



Akshat and Jhanvi have also featured in several other pictures, which might confirm (sort of) the rumours that they are dating.
 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoorr) on


 
 

Bff

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoorr) on


 

 
 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoorr) on


Of her daughters Jhanvi, 19 and Khushi, 16, the English Vinglish actress recently told news agency IANS that they are her priority. "Nothing is more important than your children," said Sridevi.

Sridevi made her comeback in Bollywood with 2012's English Vinglish, directed by Gauri Shinde. Her upcoming film is Mom, which is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by her husband Boney Kapoor. Meanwhile, Jhanvi Kapoor is almost a regular at Bollywood parties now and is prepping for her debut. Jhanvi's maiden Bollywood project will be with a Karan Johar film, which could be a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat.
 

Highlights

  • Jhanvi is reportedly dating Akshat Rajan
  • Jhanvi and Akshat have previously featured in pictures together
  • Sridevi and Boney Kapoor also posed with Akshat and Jhanvi
 

RelatedStories

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement