It's A Wrap For Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Share 'Goodbye' Pictures

It's a wrap! Saying goodbye to the #Mubarakan family & this gorgeous city is like saying goodbye to family & home.. #28July#Mubarakanpic.twitter.com/HTZTzfj4uf? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 8, 2017
Arjun wrote: "Can't believe it's over! What a journey what an experience! Unforgettable!" along with the group picture shared on Twitter. Ileana rather shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Can't believe another film is over! This was one crazy mad laughter-filled ride n I can't wait." "Cannot believe it's over! A set filled with nothing but love and laugher, with people who just want to see you grow! Thank you," Athiya wrote on Twitter.
Can't believe it's over !!! What a journey what an experience !!! Unforgettable !!! pic.twitter.com/UUlN3Ziglr? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 8, 2017
Cannot believe it's over! A set filled with nothing but love and laugher, with people who just want to see you grow! Thank you #Mubarakan? Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 8, 2017
#Mubarakan family forever, see ya soon, July 28th. pic.twitter.com/AnvVo3iQZO? Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 8, 2017
Later, Anil Kapoor was also spotted at Mumbai International airport.
The Mubarakan star cast was very much regular updating fans and followers throughout the shooting. Also before the wrap, Anil Kapoor, Arjun, Ileana and Athiya held a press conference along with the director. The movie, wherein Anil Kapoor will be seen sporting a turban for the first time in the film career, had a 50-day shoot schedule in London. Arjun has a double role in Mubarakan, while Anil Kapoor essays his uncle Kartar Singh. Athiya Shetty will be seen in the role of a simple Punjabi girl in the movie.
"This is how we do it"! The madness and the craziness begins! Celebrations & happy faces all around! @MuradKhetani@SnehaRajani@ashwinvardepic.twitter.com/rW7kEueyQJ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 5, 2017
Poora London thumakda on my beat !!! Got the tourists & the locals on #trafalgarsquare to be part of #Mubarakan !!! Btw spot me if u can !!! pic.twitter.com/bTUrHTsZOc? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 7, 2017
Khaana, shanna, gaana, bajana...That's the #Punjabi way of giving #Mubarakan! Dinner time with my #MubarakanFamilypic.twitter.com/0wDtKxuiYs? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 3, 2017
3 days for #Mubarakan wrap. #28thJuly@AnilKapoor@BazmeeAnees@Ileana_Official@theathiyashetty@SnehaRajani@MuradKhetani@ashwinvardepic.twitter.com/omUimIfCrb? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 5, 2017
"But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 29, 2017
- J.K. Rowling #Mubarakanpic.twitter.com/mYrftPjykv
Red white blue...A room with a view...the graveyard shift !!! #mubarakaninlondonpic.twitter.com/ro3M0gh1Mr? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) March 30, 2017
Just an average day on set. #mubarakaninlondon@anshulakapoorpic.twitter.com/EFpqGnq5XP? Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) March 31, 2017
Before the release of Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri's upcoming movie Half Girlfriend, also starring Shraddha Kapoor. Half Girlfriend is releasing on May 19.