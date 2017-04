It's A Wrap For Mubarakan: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor Share 'Goodbye' Pictures

It's a wrap! Saying goodbye to the #Mubarakan family & this gorgeous city is like saying goodbye to family & home.. #28July#Mubarakanpic.twitter.com/HTZTzfj4uf ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 8, 2017

Can't believe it's over !!! What a journey what an experience !!! Unforgettable !!! pic.twitter.com/UUlN3Ziglr ? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 8, 2017

Can't believe another film is over!! This was one crazy mad laughter-filled ride n I can't wait to share this journey with u all! 28th July!! Thank u to my whole crazy talented cast n crew! U made Mubarakan that much more special! #mubarakan A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Apr 8, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Cannot believe it's over! A set filled with nothing but love and laugher, with people who just want to see you grow! Thank you #Mubarakan ? Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) April 8, 2017

"This is how we do it"! The madness and the craziness begins! Celebrations & happy faces all around! @MuradKhetani@SnehaRajani@ashwinvardepic.twitter.com/rW7kEueyQJ ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 5, 2017

Poora London thumakda on my beat !!! Got the tourists & the locals on #trafalgarsquare to be part of #Mubarakan !!! Btw spot me if u can !!! pic.twitter.com/bTUrHTsZOc ? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 7, 2017

"But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light."

- J.K. Rowling #Mubarakanpic.twitter.com/mYrftPjykv ? Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 29, 2017

Red white blue...A room with a view...the graveyard shift !!! #mubarakaninlondonpic.twitter.com/ro3M0gh1Mr ? Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) March 30, 2017

Pizzzzaaaaaaaaaa A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

When it's cold af but u still wanna pose for a photo A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

The shooting of Anil Kapoor's upcoming moviehas been wrapped. Directed by Anees Bazmee,is starring Anil Kapoor first time opposite his nephew Arjun Kapoor , which is releasing on July 28, also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty . Anil Kapoor shared a group picture on social media where he can be seen giving a shout out for Mubarakan with his co-stars on the last day of shoot. He wrote: "It's a wrap! Saying goodbye to thefamily & this gorgeous city is like saying goodbye to family & home." The same picture was shared by Arjun, Ileana and Athiya with different 'goodbye' messages.Arjun wrote: "Can't believe it's over! What a journey what an experience! Unforgettable!" along with the group picture shared on Twitter. Ileana rather shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Can't believe another film is over! This was one crazy mad laughter-filled ride n I can't wait." "Cannot believe it's over! A set filled with nothing but love and laugher, with people who just want to see you grow! Thank you," Athiya wrote on Twitter.Later, Anil Kapoor was also spotted at Mumbai International airport.The Mubarakan star cast was very much regular updating fans and followers throughout the shooting. Also before the wrap, Anil Kapoor, Arjun, Ileana and Athiya held a press conference along with the director. The movie, wherein Anil Kapoor will be seen sporting a turban for the first time in the film career, had a 50-day shoot schedule in London. Arjun has a double role in Mubarakan , while Anil Kapoor essays his uncle Kartar Singh. Athiya Shetty will be seen in the role of a simple Punjabi girl in the movie.Before the release of, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Mohit Suri's upcoming movie, also starring Shraddha Kapoor.is releasing on May 19.