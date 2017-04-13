Jacqueline Fernandez Wants To Keep Herself 'Busy With Films'

In Judwaa 2, Jacqueline will be reprising the role of Karisma Kapoor. The film is a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 blockbuster movie Judwaa. Salman, who played the double role of Raja and Prem, starred opposite Karisma and Rambha in the film. Of her role, Jacqueline told earlier told IANS, "Karisma hasn't given me any tips. But I am watching a lot of her movies. She is an extremely amazing actress." Judwaa 2, directed by David Dhawan, is scheduled to hit the screens on September 29. Salman and Karisma will reportedly have cameo appearances in the film.
Earlier in March, Jacqueline also started filming Drive along with Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Tarun Mansukhani.
Jacqueline Fernandez is the star of films like Housefull 2, Kick, Roy, Brothers and Dishoom. She made an appearance with Sidharth Malhotra, her Reloaded co-star, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 5.
(With IANS inputs)