Jagga Jasoos And The Mystery Of The Perfect, Elusive Box Office Date

#JaggaJasoos is a Family Holiday film? anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 19, 2017
Since exams r pushed at most of the places
We r contemplating the delay
Only IF v get a better Date
But for now team is getting ready for 7th April.? anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 20, 2017
Jagga Jasoos, the treatment of which is very Disney-esque, stars Ranbir Kapoor as a young detective in search of his father and Katrina Kaif as his partner in adventure, if not crime. The trailer of the film shows them hilariously capering across the African savannah, astride an ostrich. Saswata Chatterjee, Sayani Gupta and Adah Sharma co-star.
Jagga Jasoos began filming in 2015 and was much interrupted along the way. Speaking to NDTV in December, Ranbir said, "There was a point where I told (Anurag) Basu that should we shelve the film? Is it happening? And he was also in a dilemma, but we kept coming back to it. Because there was the soul of the film, the story he was trying to say...the world, the characters were just not leaving us." Anurag Basu previously directed Ranbir in Barfi!
Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Katrina Kaif had two releases last year - Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's film Sarkar 3 has also declared its intention to release on April 7.